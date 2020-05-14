The mysterious card left at the Ahmaud Arbery memorial site will reportedly be used as evidence: "I should have stopped them."

Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting has rocked the black community. As we learn more about the 25-year-old assailant and his assailants, many things begin to unfold.

It seems there was a mysterious letter left in the crime of the tragic incident.

Captured by a local news station, News4JAX, the card says: “Sorry. I should have stopped them. Many wonder if anyone else witnessed the crime at the time of the fatal shooting.

According to TMZ, the card will be released to the GBI and is "critical evidence,quot;.

Arbery's family attorney, Lee Merritt, he tells TMZ … an image of the note will be sent immediately to GBI agents along with investigators working for the District Attorney Joyette Holmes.

As previously reported, Joyette M. Holmes has been selected as the lead prosecutor in this case.

If you recall, Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot in February, while running in a neighborhood located in Brunswick, GA.

Gregory and Travis McMichael's arrests came after a video of the crime was released and many expressed outrage.

