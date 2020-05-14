The Los Angeles non-profit organization & # 39; Kooking 4 Kids & # 39; Says He Will Gladly Accept Previously Rejected $ 200K Donation Of Tekashi 6ix9ine

# Roommates, a few days after the No Kid Hungry Foundation rejected their proposed donation of $ 200,000, it appears that another organization is proud to accept the generosity of Tekashi 6ix9ine. According to recent reports, Kooking 4 Kids apparently welcomes money, if 6ix9ine decides to give it to them.

As reported by @TMZ_TV, the Los Angeles non-profit organization Kooking 4 Kids learned that Tekashi 6ix9ine's donation was rejected and decided to use the old saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." . Keith Johnson, the CEO of Kooking 4 Kids, stated that while Tekashi is trying to do a good deed by feeding hungry children, his past shouldn't matter.

Johnson continued, saying, “If there is someone who wants to help fight hunger in Los Angeles, we welcome them. How that person wants to live their life is for them to decide. "However, he also recognizes that while each organization has the right to determine from whom they will accept donations, donations to their organization are vital for their survival, so they do not it is demanding with the origins of the funds.

Kooking 4 Kids travels to four different parts of Los Angeles each week, serving around 1,600-1,800 free meals to children and parents every day. Before the pandemic, the organization had financial difficulties because Los Angeles County had the highest numbers of child hunger and the limited amount of funds.

