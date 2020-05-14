The German Bundesliga returns with the Americans at the heart of the title race.

When Rafael Nadal won the Mexican Open in Acapulco in the last week of February, he and his opponent Taylor Fritz did not throw the tennis ball to serve until everyone in the audience fell silent. When classical music superstars Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos appeared in Chicago in early March to perform various Beethoven piano trios, the Harris Theater was quiet as they played. When Englishman Tyrrell Hatton won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill later that week, he didn't bother as he hit the golf club precisely 284 times.

%MINIFYHTML5f273be5278b5d86b7c8fd769e42050e19%

We are more accustomed in this world to observing greatness in silence than we realize, and it is true even in the world of sports. This has rarely been the case in the world of football, but that's the atmosphere when the German Bundesliga returns on Saturday morning to complete the 2019-20 season.

"Of course it wouldn't be the same without the fans," Gio Reyna, the American teenager who quickly showed up at Borussia Dortmund on the Fox futsal program, said Monday. "But once you start playing again. It is the same. And it all comes down to concentration and the need to win the game while we make the last effort to try to win the Bundesliga. "

MORE: Bundesliga teams to watch

The Bundesliga is known for its passionate and colorful game day scenes, perhaps nothing more than in Dortmund, where the Yellow Wall of 25,000 fans has been one of the most stunning places in world sport for almost two decades.

However, we were given two months during the COVID-19 pandemic to fully understand what soccer is like without soccer. It seems unlikely that football without fans is a more empty experience.

The American sports fanatic has been able, for a lifetime, to switch from baseball to American football to basketball and hockey, depending on the season. With the rise of soccer's popularity here in the last quarter century, the American fan had the ability to be busy year-round with the MLS, the US men's and women's national teams. The USA, the Premier League, the Liga MX, the Champions League, the European Championship, the America's Cup, the Gold Cup and the men's and women's World Cups. Football on American television never waned.

"I miss not knowing what's going to happen," said Kevin Egan, a soccer analyst for Atlanta United and CNN International. "When you look at the old games, and that's what we've all been doing, you know what's going to happen. I was watching Lionel Messi miss a penalty here in the United States for Argentina against Chile in the Copa America Centennial, and I was willing to get the ball in because I wanted to see Tata Martino and Argentina win a major trophy, but obviously I knew that wasn't the case. It won't happen. That feeling of unpredictability is something I miss a lot. Live sports, whatever capacity, you will be welcome again. ”

The first game broadly broadcast here in the United States will feature FC Schalke 04 against Dortmund, four points behind FC Bayern Munich, first place, at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday on FS1. Schalke is in sixth place but out of the title race, although he competes against at least four other clubs for positions in the 2020-21 European competition.

There are many reasons for fans on this side of the Atlantic to be interested in what we'll see:

North American stars

Alphonso Davies of Canada, at 19, is Bayern's usual left-back, one of the world's most outstanding teams and winners in the last seven Bundesliga titles.

"I think honestly, Alphonso Davies has absolutely everything you need to be a successful professional. His attitude is exemplary. He's incredibly athletic, "Egan said." A lot of people questioned him because he was playing for Vancouver and playing Major League Soccer. I'm not just saying this: From day one, when I started looking at him, I knew he was a next-level star. "

Now an automatic opener for the US men's national team. USA midfielder Weston McKennie has been a regular at Schalke since the start of the 2017-18 season. RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams would be an automatic for the USMNT, but has been injured for much of the past 18 months. He has started just five league games this season, but the indications are the month of inactivity and now the practice to prepare for this comeback has put him in a position to finish strong. But will he have a position to call her his, and will the squeeze to end the season allow it?

"For Adams and McKennie, because they can play defensive and midfield positions, those guys will get used to it in many different ways because of the busy schedule, rushing through things quickly," Jason Davis, United States host of soccer at SiriusXM , he told Sporting News. "I'm not sure it's a good thing. It's better than not playing, but are they going to get reps in positions that will become their established homes in the future, be it in a club or in a country?

%MINIFYHTML5f273be5278b5d86b7c8fd769e42050e20%

"You can see it as a credit to them that they can play so many positions in what could be the best or second best league in the world." It's great that they have a chance to shine, but they're going to be swept across the map. "

Reyna has yet to start a Bundesliga game for Dortmund, but came off the bench in each of the team's last three wins before the league was suspended. And he scored one of this season's great goals for any player, anywhere, in a DFB Pokal Cup victory over Werder Bremen.

"I'm sure he will become a star," said Egan.

The race for the title

Bayern's quest for an eighth consecutive title represents a challenge unlike any of those that preceded it. The first of his remaining nine games is Sunday against Union Berlin at noon on FS1, and the intention is to complete the season in late June. It is a game every 4.7 days.

And there are three teams within six points of Bayern's 55: Dortmund with 51, Leipzig with 50 and Borussia Monchengladbach with 49. Bayer Leverkusen, with 47 points, will have a hard time winning it, but it could still be a factor.

Of those remaining on the Leipzig calendar, only the penultimate match, against Dortmund, requires facing a team with a position higher than the eighth. The average position of Leipzig's remaining opponents: 12th. Dortmund has four games against opponents seventh or higher, and the average of the remaining nine opponents is 10th. For Bayern, there are five games against teams eighth or better and an average ninth position for the remaining nine opponents.

"In terms of the league title race, we see Borussia Monchengladbach run to an advantage and take first place for much of the season, we have seen RB Leipzig hold it for a while, and now Bayern Munich has it and they are four points ahead, "Egan told SN. "It's hard to go against them, knowing their dominance in the last seven years. But knowing Leipzig's schedule, the rest they've had, the opportunity to get the boys back in shape, it's exciting. It really is. "

That's all we have

The Bundesliga is the first major world league to return to action since the shutdown that took place in the second week of March. The Champions League matches were played on March 11, with Atlético de Madrid eliminating Liverpool and Dortmund falling to Paris Saint-Germain. It has been very quiet since then.

Dortmund's Westfalenstadion will be relatively calm when Black and Yellow face Schalke. However, it will not be empty. There will be coaches, officials, those necessary to organize a game. And most importantly, there will be athletes and competition.

MORE: No fans is better than no games

"I'm struggling with that a little bit. I'm excited to see football again, because I guess it will be the first step toward something that is approaching normal," Davis said. "But I guess I'm a bit cynical: I'll believe it when I see it. The lack of fans will obviously have an impact. The Bundesliga has great atmospheres, and the Bundesliga BL has great talent, but it won't be what we're used to.

"I will get up at 9 o'clock on Saturday. I will settle down and see what he is like. I will try to be as open as possible. I don't want to hate him, but I think I will hate him.

"I think everyone wants it to work. We are moving forward with this unspoken understanding that we want football to happen again, and we trust the Germans. "

Egan told SN that he was speaking to a friend in Germany this week who said, "Usually we do things right."

There are risks, but the two main divisions of German soccer have been doing frequent tests for coronaviruses since they returned to practice last month, with only a handful of positive results in that period.

"I am worried," said Egan. "I just hope it is done in such a safe way that we continue to see improvement and see more and more leagues say 'yes' to a return."