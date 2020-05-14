The feature film "Clouds" about singer Zach Sobiech will debut on Disney + – Up News Info

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said more feature films will come to Disney +, and this is what appears to be another key title in the wake of the streamer's announcement earlier this week to debut Hamilton during the weekend of July 4. Disney + Global Content has made its first feature acquisition, Clouds About Zach Sobiech, 17, who before dying of a rare bone cancer in May 2013, formed the band A Firm Handshake and recorded the single "Clouds". Pic will hit streaming service this fall.

"Clouds" appeared on the Billboard Hot 100, and became a hit in the UK, Canada, and France, making it # 1 on iTunes seven years ago.

Clouds was shot in Montreal and is based on memories Fly a little higher by Laura Sobiech, Zach's mother. Pic is directed and produced by Wayfarer Studios co-founder Justin Baldoni (Five feet apart)

Clouds Follow Zach's journey throughout his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family, and leaves behind a musical legacy. Fin Argus (Brat & # 39; s total eclipse) as Zach Sobiech, Sabrina Carpenter (The hate you give) as his best friend and bandmate Sammy, Madison Iseman (Annabelle returns home, Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle) as Zach's girlfriend, Amy, Thomas Everett Scott (13 reasons why, La La Land) and Neve Campbell (Skyscraper, House of cards) like her parents, Laura and Rob.

“I fell in love with Zach's joy and infectious spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before his death, I promised him that I would do everything possible to make sure that the world heard his music, "said Baldoni. “In the COVID-19 era, with the future of the theater business on the air, it was extremely important for me to ensure that Zach's message of hope, faith, and triumph in the face of adversity really had a chance to touch so many hearts. around the world as possible. That is why I am so excited to partner with Disney + for my first movie under our Wayfarer Studios sign as it is the perfect home and platform to bring Zach's amazing story to the world. "

"Justin has created a moving and inspiring tribute to Zach, whose story shows us the power of optimism, music and human connection," said Ricky Strauss, president of Content and Marketing for Disney +. "As our team searches the world for stories that entertain and inspire," Clouds "is a fantastic choice for Disney + and our global audience."

Clouds is a Mad Chance / La Scala Films production, co-financed by Wayfarer Studios and produced by Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance, Baldoni for Wayfarer Studios and Casey La Scala. Steve Sarowitz, Wendy S. Williams and Cate Adams are also EPs, and Ben Simpson is co-producer. Endeavor Content and Wayfarer Studios negotiated the deal for the film.

