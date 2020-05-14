The CW plots the crossover of "Superman" and "Batwoman" in 2021 – Up News Info

Superman and Batwoman will team up in a crossover event for The CW.

CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz revealed in the network's call that he would plan a two-hour event that would pair the two superheroes.

He said it would not happen in December, given the COVID-19 production shutdown, but expected it to happen in the first or second quarter of 2021.

"We are still working on it. It will be a smaller event than usual, we are only planning a two hour event. We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together. There are a lot of characters coming from our other shows," he said.

The CW has issued six annual Arrowverse crosses: Crisis in infinite lands – with episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flasg, Arrow and Legends of tomorrow, with the latest episodes broadcast in December and January.

This comes after The CW delivered Superman and Lois a direct serial order.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman and Lois It revolves around the world's most famous journalist of superheroes and comics as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The series comes from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV. Executive production assistant with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns through Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was scheduled to film its pilot episode during the regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the remainder of its 13-episode order in the summer, will now go straight to series production after all pilot production was suspended during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

In the meantime, Batwoman it was renewed for a second season after launch in October 2019.

Batwoman, Starring Ruby Rose in the title role, it unfolds three years after Batman's mysterious disappearance, and Gotham is a hopeless city. Without the Cloaked Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and overwhelmed by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a talent for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) will have to become what her father hates, a vigilante of dark knights, flying through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. It airs on Sundays at 8 PM.