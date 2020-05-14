The CW hopes to film two final episodes in late summer, but will remain flexible – Up News Info

Supernatural took a cruel hit when the production shutdown hit its last two episodes after being filmed.

%MINIFYHTML431f1704728152ff04ceae10de64adbe19%

However, The CW is eager for the full-length drama to "end 15 years the right way" with a planned fall premiere for its remaining seven episodes.

CW CEO and President Mark Pedowitz outlined how the show will film its final two episodes, while admitting that it will remain flexible given the current situation.

"We already have five episodes in the can of Supernatural, Jared and Jensen will be back as soon as they can finish the last two episodes and then Jared will go to Walker. The two studies are in constant communication to make sure this is a continuous handover, "he said.

The plan is for these two episodes, which are filmed in Vancouver, to film in "late summer" or "early fall" with Jared Padalecki and then film. Walker, which will launch in January.

“Everyone, the studio, the executive producers, Jared, Jensen and Misha want to end 15 years in the right way. It is important that these two filming episodes be done the way they want. We will just wait. We are very attached to this. "