The CW Boss at the destination of the "Passion" project after the new pilot was released – Up News Info

On Tuesday CW made decisions about its remaining four traditional pilots, picking up two, Kung Fu and The Republic of Sara to the series, and filming the other two The missing child and Dissident.

%MINIFYHTMLc55d269b3179b09b6242f5a153bb94e717%

Primetime-Panic %MINIFYHTMLc55d269b3179b09b6242f5a153bb94e718% Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

The decision added yet another chapter in Rob Thomas' long journey to the screen. " The missing child restart. The missing child The pilot had already been in production when the pandemic closed all filming in mid-March, so the CW chief had seen some footage before opting to shoot and continue with Kung Fu instead. (Due to parity between CW-affiliated studios, Warner Bros. TV, and CBS TV Studios, the two WBTV-produced pilots competed for a spot.)

In a press call Thursday, CW President Mark Pedowitz said he had spoken to Thomas and the rest of the pilot's creative team about the decision.

"Lost Children It is one of my passions personally, to have Rob attached to her, ”said Pedowitz. "Once we get past this climate, we will make a determination on how best to proceed with Lost Children. I hope it stays that way. "

The missing child It has been a passion for Pedowitz and a labor of love for Thomas.

the Veronica Mars The creator first tried to conceive and write a serial adaptation of the iconic 1987 horror comedy film Warner Bros during the 2016-17 development season. Although the project was not a pilot, CW executives remained in the title.

Last season, a new version written by Heather Mitchell was a pilot, who also failed the cut. Then it was restructured this season, with Thomas and Mitchell co-writing.

In The missing child TV adaptation, when a mother and her cool kids move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there's a sinister reason why cold local kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up, and never get old. Family ties are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological fight. Based on the 1987 cult classic that revolutionized the way we think about vampires.

Mitchell and pilot pilot director Marcos Siega produce alongside Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions; as well as Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television. Rebecca Franko of Spondoolie and Juliana Janes of Gulfstream serve as producers.