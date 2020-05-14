The Broadway musical & # 39; Frozen & # 39; permanently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Instagram

The New York stage show based on the popular Disney animated film will not return when the theaters of the Big Apple reopen once the Covid-19 closure is over.

"Frozen"She has become the highest-profile victim of the Broadway coronavirus closure: The show will not return when New York theaters reopen in September 2020.

The producers of the Disney production have announced the permanent closure of the program, making it the third production to be closed entirely amid the current global health crisis.

First released in March 2018 at the St. James Theater, "Frozen" was far from a failure, and in the week before Broadway's curtains fell in March, the show grossed more than $ 798,600. .

"In the summer of 2013, when Frozen started on his way to Broadway, two things were unimaginable: that we would soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would be unsustainable, "Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, tells Up News Info.

"The extraordinary contribution of the original Broadway company, in addition to those who have joined most recently, cannot be overstated. Frozen, like all shows, depends entirely on those who create and perform them, but this was an exceptionally close group and talented and they'll be lost. Finally, I have to recognize our amazing audience; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them on Frozen around the world. "

The Broadway blackout previously led to the cancellation of two new prominent productions: Martin McDonagh& # 39; s "Hanged with Dan Stevensand Edward Albee& # 39; s "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"protagonist Laurie Metcalf – who had been in previews when the shutdown occurred. Since then, producers have confirmed that they will also not return once the suspension ends.