‘The Bold Type’ added to the first wave of programming – Up News Info

Virtual edition of the ATX Television Festival appropriately titled "ATX TV … From The Couch!" has unveiled its first full wave of programming including recent additions The Bold Type, New Amsterdam and P-Valley. The festival will also include timely conversations on COVID-19, election year themes, Latinx representation, and physical and mental health. The virtual event will take place from June 5 to 7.

"ATX TV … from the couch!" marks the first virtual event for the festival and will include industry-leading panels featuring showrunners and executives, previews of upcoming series, and virtual events such as television trivia and a music showcase. The event will have free access through ATX's official YouTube channel, with the option for viewers to donate to selected organizations that provide COVID-19 assistance at the regional and national levels.

The festival's virtual lineup will include panel discussions with the cast and creatives of Freeform's "The Bold Type," which returns for the fifth season in June; NBC's hit drama "New Amsterdam," which was recently renewed for three additional seasons on the network; and The CW mystery drama "Nancy Drew".

Freeform will present a special preview of the premiere of the fifth season of The bold type, which will be available to the masses on June 11. This will be followed by a conversation with executive producer / executive producer Wendy Straker-Hauser, and cast members Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy.

NBC New Amsterdam will host a conversation about using fiction to navigate important conversations about health and access to health care in underserved communities, and how recent stories about heart health and rural and urban hospital care are particularly relevant at the time of COVID-19. The conversation will feature executive director / producer Peter Horton, executive writer / producer David Foster, consulting writer / producer Erika Green Swafford, cast members Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims, and a representative from the American Heart Association.

The festival will also take an exclusive first look at Starz's freshman drama. Valley P from creator / showrunner Katori Hall. Adapted from Hall's work Pussy Valley The series takes place in and around a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. The extended preview will be followed by a conversation with creatives and cast.

Latinx content creators will shine with “Celebrating Authentic Stories”, a conversation about celebrating and continuing the drive for positive representation of Latinx, and how decision makers within the industry can amplify Latinx voices. Panelists include Gloria Calderón Kellett (One day at a time), Tanya Saracho (Lifetime), Steven Canals (Attitude) and Ilana Peña (Diary of a future president)

The ATX Television Festival will also include a Scrubs with creator Bill Lawrence, as well as cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes meeting to chat. cougar city You will also have a meeting with Busy Philipps and Christa Miller. The casts of both series were previously confirmed for ATX Season 9 in Austin, and have rescheduled their in-person meetings for the 2021 festival.

The CW Nancy Drew, which was renewed for the second season, will feature a panel celebrating the 90th anniversary of headline detective and show producer / executive producer Noga Landau, showrunner / executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor, and stars Kennedy McCann and Scott Wolf.

Other panels for the festival include "Channel Changers: A Conversation with TV & # 39; s Presidents" with Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max), Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta (Co-Presidents, Scheduled Programming, NBC Entertainment) and Tina Perry (President, OWN). The Television Academy will present "The Pivot" a conversation with Original Drama's HBO Max EVP, Joey Chavez and other executives about the innovative ways the series continue to create in today's COVID-19 landscape.

Dale Ho, director of the ACLU Voting Rights Project, will participate in a panel on the television approach to cover voter suppression and critical issues of the election year. Additionally, Hollywood, Health & Society of USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center will present a panel on addiction and mental health narratives.