The best Hollywood movies of this decade revolve around pets

Hollywood filmmakers love to make movies around pets, as those movies are the best family movie. Thanks to the tender appeal of animals among children, such films also have tremendous replay value. Pets are the perfect companion for confinement. We present a list of five of the best Hollywood movies of this decade that revolve around pets. Have fun looking at them in the company of your animal friends.

Flicka (2006)



Director: Michael Mayer

Cast: Alison Lohman, Tim McGraw, Maria Bello

It's a dramatic adventure film based on Mary O & # 39; Hara's 1941 children's novel My Friend Flicka. Katherine "Katy,quot; McLaughlin dreams of running her father's Wyoming horse ranch, but her father, Rob, has other plans. He is preparing his older brother Howard to take over the ranch and sends Katy to a private school where she feels like a misfit. Determined to prove that she can manage the ranch, Katy begins training Flicka, a wild Mustang alone. But his father sells the Mustang to a rodeo. She enters the rodeo and frees the horse. The two escape to the mountains where a rain storm breaks out. Katy is attacked by a mountain lion but Flicka saves her. However, he is seriously injured. When her family finds Katy, she has a fever. When he wakes up, he fears that his father has killed the wounded horse. To her surprise, he has understood her deep affection for the horse and helps her nurture Flicka to regain health.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

Director: Lasse Hallström

Starring: Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Erick Avari, Jason Alexander

It is a remake of the 1987 Japanese movie Hachiko Monogatari, which follows the true story of the Akita dog named Hachiko. The film is based on a true story of love and devotion between a man and a dog. Professor Parker Wilson (Richard Gere) finds a lost cub that had been transported from a Japanese monastery to the United States. The teacher plans to search for his intended destination and send it to its rightful owner. However, the puppy's owner cannot be found and Parker and the puppy begin to form a close bond. One morning Parker leaves for work and Hachi follows him to the train station. Hachi learns what time Parker will arrive home every day and constantly goes to the station to wait for him at 5:00 p.m., quickly becoming his new daily routine. When the teacher dies from a cerebral hemorrhage and does not return on time, the dog does not understand that and continues to wait. The dog continues to arrive at the station and waits ten more years, before dying peacefully one winter.

We bought a zoo (2011)

Director: Cameron Crowe

Cast: Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Thomas Haden Church, Patrick Fugit, Colin Ford, Elle Fanning, Maggie Elizabeth Jones, John Michael Higgins

It is a dramatic comedy based on the 2008 memoirs written by Benjamin Mee of the same name. Grieved at the loss of his wife Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon), whose 14-year-old son Dylan (Colin Ford) has been expelled from school, he decides to start again. If you want the house, you must buy the zoo. Even though everyone advised her not to take this foolish step, she buys the house and the zoo. Zoo staff, led by 28-year-old head of maintenance Kelly Foster (Scarlett Johansson), helps start renovating the zoo with the intention of reopening it to the public. Dylan befriends Lily Miska (Elle Fanning), Kelly's 13-year-old home-educated cousin. Mee learns that if he plans to open the zoo to the public, the repairs, according to government rules, would cost around $ 100,000. His wife has left him with enough money in his will and he uses it to do what is necessary. Opening day sees so many visitors running out of tickets. Mee is finally ready to start a new life and kisses Kelly, while his son Dylan also confesses his love for Lily.

A stray cat named Bob (2016)

Director: Roger Spottiswoode

Cast: Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas, Joanne Froggatt, Anthony Head, Caroline Goodall

It is based on the book of the same name and The World According to Bob by James Bowen. The film won Best British Film at the UK National Film Awards. James Bowen is a homeless man and a former heroin addict. His support worker manages to get a council floor and gives him a prescription for methadone. On her first night in the flat, a cat is calling. He thinks he has escaped from somewhere. The next day, the cat, a little wounded, visits him again. He contacts a vet with the help of his neighbor Betty, and a kind of friendship begins between them. Bowen becomes famous in his area because of Bob, especially among tourists. His life has its ups and downs, but he remains heroin-free, and then he also manages to break free from methadone. A journalist is interested in telling his story, to which he agrees. Thanks to the cat's friendship, his life changes for the better.

Alpha (2018)

Director: Albert Hughes

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Natassia Malthe

Set 20,000 years ago in Europe, at a time when humans lived in caves and were primarily hunter-gatherers, Alpha is a film about coming of age and a story of intense friendship. It is also an account of man's first attempt at taming of wolves. A small tribe hunts Bison every year before winter, and this year the chief of the tribe, Tau (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) wants to take his teenage son Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee) along with him on the long walk to the place where are Bison's herds. Her mother (Natassia Malthe) knows she doesn't have the heart of a hunter and advises against it. He proves that his mother is right to refuse to finish off a wild boar that they had captured. On the day of the hunt, a clumsy bison knocks a clumsy Keda off a huge cliff. He falls on a ledge but breaks his leg, rendering him unconscious in the process. His distraught father believes he is dead and reluctantly abandons him. A vulture startles him awake. He is still too high to jump, but the flash floods fill the valley with water and he manages to escape. Later, a pack of wolves chases him to a tree, although he injures one of them. Now the wolf and the boy must unite if they want to survive their wounds and the onslaught of winter.