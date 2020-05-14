The Actors Fund distributes record $ 10.5 million in pandemic aid – Up News Info

The Actors Fund has distributed a record $ 10.5 million in the past eight weeks to provide emergency financial assistance to performing and entertainment arts workers who need it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund reported today. The figure reflects more than five times the amount typically distributed by the Fund in an entire year.

%MINIFYHTML0fc629cc551a24bb098157e430f8912d18%

Brian Stokes Mitchell, actor and Chairman of the Board of The Actors Fund, said: "Looking at a number, even one as large as 10 million, does not begin to tell the whole story. In an instant, our friends and followers, people like Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley and others, began to dream of completely new fundraising models that would prove to be nothing less than saving lives. In all my years working with The Fund, I have never felt so moved, so inspired or so grateful. "

%MINIFYHTML0fc629cc551a24bb098157e430f8912d19%

Related story Coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright warns the Congressional Committee: "The window is closing to address this pandemic." %MINIFYHTML0fc629cc551a24bb098157e430f8912d20%

O & # 39; Donnell, Rudetsky and Wesley are among members of the Broadway community who have organized and organized live entertainment to raise funds for the efforts of the COVID-19 Fund. O'Donnell's return on March 22 from a single night of The Rosie O & # 39; Donnell show raised over $ 600,000, and the Rudetsky-Wesley Stars in the house The online series has become a popular must-see for fans of Broadway and classic television show reunions.

Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund, cited the involvement of industry unions and unions as a key factor in the success of the fundraiser, saying that the efforts of SAG-AFTRA, Actors & # 39; Equity and IATSE, "as well as thousands of individual donors," have been "nothing short of amazing."

And while Benincasa noted "the unprecedented level of support we continue to receive," the CEO said it is too early to take "a victory lap."

"In the coming months," he said, "we look forward to helping our entertainment industry colleagues address issues such as union health insurance, the new COVID economy, mental health support, addiction and recovery resources, Affordable housing, obtaining government resources and more. The level of need is overwhelming, and our work has just begun. "

Since the start of the pandemic, The Actors Fund has transitioned to online and telephone services available to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community, including the Health Insurance Resource Center for Artists, the Career, Housing Resources, Addiction and Recovery, Senior Services and HIV / AIDS, counseling and emergency financial assistance, as well as the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.