The 6 best wireless mice you can buy

It wasn't long ago when buying a wireless mouse was a dubious proposition. You could avoid relying on a touchpad and removing another cable from your desk, but to do so, you generally had to deal with less stable performance and anemic batteries.

Today, the prospects are much more optimistic. Advances in design, sensor technology, and battery efficiency have brought the best wireless mice to the edge of parity with their wired counterparts. These days, you can really clutter up your workspace even more without sacrificing an essential piece of your desk.

So if you are interested in cutting another bead, you are in luck. We've researched the wireless mouse market and tested a dozen models in the past few months to find the most worth buying in 2020. Whether you're trying to get past office work, rounds of CS: GOor (eventual) road trips, let our research and recommendations guide you to a wireless mouse that will make your computer more comfortable.

Table of Contents

the Logitech MX Master 3 It is the best wireless mouse for most of the people. It is comfortably designed and loaded with really useful functions to get things done.

Logitech & # 39; s M720 Triathlon It is a great alternative for those on a limited budget. It is not as versatile or premium as our best choice, but it is equally comfortable and works on all devices.

the Razer Viper Ultimate It is the best wireless gaming mouse. It is extremely sensitive and accurate, to the point that it is difficult to tell the difference from top wired mice.

the Logitech G305 Light Speed is the best affordable wireless gaming mouse. It's a smaller, simpler device, but it offers great performance at a more manageable price.

the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse it is a solid secondary or travel mouse. It is highly portable without most of the designer frills that usually come with early mobile mice.

the Logitech MX Vertical It is an excellent option if you are interested in a vertical mouse. It is carefully designed and naturally helps relieve wrist strain during the workday.

Best Wireless Mouse: Logitech MX Master 3

The Logitech MX Master 3. Jeff Dunn

It has a deep footrest, a few macro buttons, and a nifty horizontal scroll wheel. Jeff Dunn

Its vertical scroll wheel uses magnets instead of more traditional gears, and is more versatile as a result. Jeff Dunn

A look at the bottom of the MX Master 3. You can see the switch for the device here. Jeff Dunn

It has an extremely comfortable shape, at least for right-handers. Jeff Dunn

It has a crisp, high-quality finish. Jeff Dunn

The Logitech USB receiver allows you to connect multiple Logitech peripherals at once. Jeff Dunn

The best mouse for most people is the Logitech MX Master 3. It's not cheap, but its design and versatility match a high-end accessory. It is extremely comfortable, first of all, with ample thumb rest, a gentle slope for the three middle fingers, and a slight flare for the little finger. There's a significant hump at the base of the mouse, but holding it, the design feels like it's sculpted with one hand around. It works excellently for both palm grips and claws, and while it's relatively heavy, the weight adds to its premium feel. Also its finish, which is plastic, but hard, textured and adherent.

The downside is that a mouse of this size may not be comfortable for those with especially small hands. There's also no left-handed option, which unfortunately is common for highly sculpted mice in general. Still, most people should consider the MX Master 3 a pleasure.

The hallmark of the MX Master 3 is its electromagnetic scroll wheel. This uses small magnets to simulate resistance; It is not as predictable as the interlocking gears used by traditional wheels, but it is close enough and should be more durable over time since it uses fewer physical parts. Plus, it's noticeably quieter. It also allows the wheel to adjust dynamically: if you spin slowly, you will get an elastic feedback feel, but if you spin hard, it will decrease all drag and go into infinite scroll mode. A button at the top of the mouse allows you to manually switch between the two modes, but you don't need it, which is convenient. Like the rest of the mouse, the chrome around the wheel feels polished. The click buttons that surround it, meanwhile, are fast and tactile.

Along the thumb side of the MX Master 3 are a horizontal scroll wheel and two side buttons, both of which are comfortably sized. The former is useful for moving side to side through large spreadsheets and the like, while the latter can be customized to control multiple macros (copy / paste, forward / backward, etc.). At the end of the footrest, meanwhile, there is a gesture button that allows you to access more shortcuts when you move the mouse in a particular direction. It's not the most intuitive thing to press, which can be a net positive result, as it won't hit you by accident, but you can, for example, access Mission Control on a Mac by holding down the button and gesturing with the mouse.

Specifications at a glance: Logitech MX Master 3 Size 4.92 × 3.32 × 2.01 inch (124.9 × 84.3 × 51mm) Weight 141g Connectivity USB receiver, Bluetooth Sensor Logitech Darkfield (laser) CPI 200-4,000 CPI IPS / acceleration 30 IPS, 8G acceleration Maximum polling rate 125Hz with receiver, 133Hz with Bluetooth Ambidextrous No Takeoff distance 2.4mm Buttons 8 software Logitech options (Windows, macOS) Battery life (nominal) 70 days (rechargeable)

By using the Logitech Options software, which works on Windows and macOS, you can customize how these features work on an application-by-application basis. For example, you can set the horizontal scroll wheel to navigate between tabs in Chrome, control zoom in Photoshop, and scroll horizontally in Excel, and the mouse will know it will automatically adjust. All of these features can be many, but they really help the mouse speed up routine functions.

The MX Master 3 uses Logitech's Darkfield laser sensor, which works well for everyday tasks. It has a CPI of 4,000 maximum and polls to a standard of 125Hz; the Options app allows you to customize the first one but unfortunately does not provide an exact IPC number. Slightly higher resolution would have been good for ultra-precise design work, but the mouse should have no noticeable problems with latency, acceleration, or consistency if it sticks to the office work and web browsing it's designed for. The mouse. That it reliably tracks on a variety of surfaces, including glass, is a good advantage.

Logitech rates the MX Master 3's rechargeable battery a 70-day charge. Since we've only had to recharge a few times in our 5-6 month trial, that seems correct. It recharges quickly through a USB-C port, but unfortunately you cannot operate it with a tight cable. Instead, it connects via a USB or Bluetooth receiver. We would have liked a built-in place to store the receiver on such an expensive mouse, but the connection is at least easy, and Logitech allows you to quickly switch between three device profiles. The mouse is also compatible with Logitech's handy Flow software, which allows you to move between multiple devices as if they were separate monitors, even if they are running different operating systems.

Altogether, the MX Master 3 offers reliable performance, a cutting-edge trackball, a premium feel-natural design, and legitimately useful productivity features. It looks professional to boot. While Logitech software doesn't have the best reputation for bugs, we found nothing atrocious in testing, and the Options themselves are simple enough to take in. To excel in the essentials, and then do more, this is a great option for people who use a mouse all day.

Best budget wireless mouse: Logitech M720 Triathlon

The Logitech M720 Triathlon. Jeff Dunn

It has a comfortable footrest, macro buttons, and a device switch button on the left. Jeff Dunn

Its trackball is looser and noisier than that of the MX Master 3, but reliable enough. Jeff Dunn

The bottom of the M720 triathlon. Jeff Dunn

Open it up and you'll have a slot for the USB receiver along with the required AA battery. Jeff Dunn

It has a fairly significant hump, but it should fit well in most hands. Jeff Dunn

The sticky plastic finish doesn't generate much sweat. Jeff Dunn

It is also better sized for small hands than the MX Master 3. Jeff Dunn

If the MX Master 3 is priced out of your budget, or you just want a similarly productivity-focused mouse in a smaller size, get the Logitech M720 Triathlon. It's decidedly less premium than the MX Master 3: the trackball is looser and noisier, its device switch button is soft, its wheel mode button is hollow, and it won't work on glass. It lacks most of the productivity-oriented features of the MX Master 3, and its smaller shape can be awkward for those with larger hands using a palm grip. It also doesn't have an infinite scroll mode.

All that said, the M720 Triathlon does the basics. For most people, its contoured sides and high arch should slide naturally in the hand. Its matte plastic finish is very smooth and easy to grip, even if it feels cheaper than the MX Master 3 material. The click panels are a bit deep but very responsive, and the macro side buttons are easy to press without adjusting. the thumb. The sensor is primarily similar to that of the MX Master 3, so we don't recommend it for more complicated tasks, but it's still reliable and predictable enough for everything else. It also tracks well on non-glass surfaces.

Specifications at a glance: Logitech M720 Triathlon Size 4.5 × 2.9 × 2.0 inch (115 × 74 × 45mm) Weight 135g Connectivity USB receiver, Bluetooth Sensor Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking CPI 400-4,000 CPI IPS / acceleration 30 IPS, 8G acceleration Maximum polling rate 125Hz with receiver, 133Hz via Bluetooth Ambidextrous No Takeoff distance 3.6mm Buttons 8 software Logitech options (Windows, macOS) Battery life (nominal) 2 years (AA battery)

The M720 Triathlon runs on a single AA battery, not a rechargeable package, and Logitech rates the battery life with two years of average use. We are nowhere near running out of juice after a couple of months of testing, so this shouldn't be a concern. The mouse connects via a USB or Bluetooth receiver, and there's a handy storage unit for the security device inside the mouse's battery compartment. Like the MX Master 3, you can use the Logitech Options app to adjust basic CPI and offset settings, as well as Logitech Flow to work on all computers. You can still keep up to three device profiles connected to the mouse at once, and having a toggle button between them on the side, rather than the bottom, as with the MX Master 3, makes the mouse particularly convenient for Device control.

Although it is a few years old, the M720 Triathlon is still a reliable conventional mouse. You can certainly do better, but your sacrifices aren't ruinous for the price, and it's comfortable and convenient.

Best Wireless Gaming Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate

The Razer Viper Ultimate. Jeff Dunn

It has grippy sides and two macro buttons on each side. Jeff Dunn

It has a relatively flat but super light and comfortable shape. Jeff Dunn

Its scroll wheel is a little stiff, but accurate. Jeff Dunn

The bottom of the Viper Ultimate. Jeff Dunn

It has a built-in place to store the USB receiver. Jeff Dunn

It connects via microUSB, but more or less you have to use the included cable. Jeff Dunn

However, that cable is wonderfully flexible. Jeff Dunn

Razer also sells an optional charging dock. Jeff Dunn

There are some clear RGB elements, although they will be covered by your hand. Jeff Dunn

If you want the most efficient wireless mouse possible for gaming or design work, get the Razer Viper Ultimate. It's designed for competitive-minded gamers, and it shows: Its sensor is extremely accurate and tangibly more sensitive than the office-focused mice in this guide.

We had practically no cases of acceleration or smoothing, that is, when a mouse tries to predict the movement of a user, deviating his objective in the game in the process, in games of Apex Legends and CS: GOWhile the ultra-high polling rate helps the mouse stay consistent. It has a high tracking speed of up to 650 inches per second (IPS), so it can withstand hyper-fast movements, and its take-off distance (LOD) is low, so you won't have to lift your mouse high to your desk to record a quick move in the game. You can also customize that LOD if you prefer to play with low sensitivity (as many professionals do) and move the mouse more actively.

Speaking of sensitivity, the Viper Ultimate has a massive IPC range of 100cpi to 20,000cpi – that maximum is exaggerated for just about anything, as usual, but you can adjust the IPC in increments of 50, which is quite granular. A button that lets you switch between five default CPI values ​​is located on the bottom of the mouse, which doesn't matter to us, as it's harder to accidentally hit the heat of a game. Latency, meanwhile, is more or less imperceptible when you connect the mouse to the Razer USB receiver. We tested the Viper Ultimate alongside the Razer Corded Viper Mouse, and while it may sound hyperbolic, we believe that most people would be pressured to notice any difference between this and a quality cable option.

Specifications at a glance: Razer Viper Ultimate Size 4.99 × 2.61 × 1.49 inch (126.7 × 66.2 × 37.8mm) Weight 74g Connectivity USB receiver, wired (microUSB) Sensor Razer Focus + optical sensor CPI 100-20,000 CPI IPS / acceleration 650 IPS, 50G acceleration Maximum polling rate 1000Hz Ambidextrous yes Takeoff distance 1.2mm Buttons 8 software Razer Synapse 3 (Windows) Battery life (nominal) 70 hours (rechargeable)

All of these gaming skills are aided by the Viper Ultimate design. The mouse is certainly in the "gamer,quot; mold with its RGB Razer logo (which can be turned off) and aggressive angles on the top, but it's tremendously lightweight (74g) and just the right size. Its build quality is excellent, no cracking or rattling, elastic click panels, grip sides, and PTFE (also known as Teflon) feet that glide more smoothly than regular plastic. It's also a truly ambidextrous design, with a pair of macro buttons on either side. Like many ambidextrous mice, its shape is relatively flat, but it is arched enough to feel comfortable with all types of grip. Will be plus Comfortable with a claw or finger grip, but it should work well with a palm grip unless you have bigger than usual hands. Our only complaint here is with the trackball – it's accurate enough and far from an absolute problem, but it's stiffer and slower than our other picks. It lacks an endless scroll function, too.

The Viper Ultimate has a rechargeable battery rated by Razer to last 70 hours on a charge. We were close to a week's use with the RGB lighting on, but you should be able to get more by turning it off. It is noteworthy that Razer sells a SKU that combines the Viper Ultimate with a wireless charging base. It adds another $ 20 or so to the already hefty price, but it charges quickly and makes it so you can use your mouse wirelessly at all times. It is more fun than essential.

The mouse can't connect via Bluetooth, so you'll need an adapter if you ever want to use it with a new MacBook, but it can work with an included USB-A to microUSB charging cable. We believe that any premium product like this should use USB-C these days, particularly when the microUSB port here is recessed enough not to work with many third-party cables, but the included cable is extremely flexible and tangle resistant, which it's great. There's also a nifty storage compartment for the integrated USB receiver on the back of the mouse.

Razer's Synapse software is another suite that's not exactly known for its robustness, but we didn't find any major issues in testing, and the app itself makes it relatively easy to adjust RGB patterns, CPI defaults, the polling rate and the like. . The version that Viper Ultimate uses is only compatible with Windows, unfortunately, although it's not as if macOS is a great gaming platform to start with. The mouse itself can store up to five configuration profiles in its own internal memory.

The Viper Ultimate is an obvious recommendation on its own merits. The only thing that seriously slows it down is its high price, but if you want a wireless mouse for heavy gaming or design work, it's a fantastic purchase.

Best budget wireless gaming mouse: Logitech G305 Lightspeed

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed. Valentina Palladino

It is slightly more comfortable for small to medium hands, and does not leave lefties in the cold. Valentina Palladino

There's no RGB lighting here, though that's not a huge loss if it helped keep the cost down. Valentina Palladino

If you don't want to spend more than $ 50 or so on a gaming mouse, get the Logitech G305 Lightspeed. It doesn't match the Razer Viper Ultimate in any area, but for a fraction of the price, it's close enough to be laudable. It's small enough (4.59×2.46×1.5 inches) and lightweight (99g) to travel with a gaming laptop, and while it's mostly made of plastic, none of it feels loose or too cheap. Its short size is not ideal for the larger hands to use with the palm of the hand, but otherwise it should not present many comfort problems. It's also an ambidextrous design, for the most part: There are a couple of customizable side buttons on the right side only, but their overall shape is symmetrical.

The G305 Lightspeed is a decidedly minimalist mouse: no RGB lighting, no rubber grips on the sides, and few additional features. But those aren't great rewards given how well it works for the price. We found no noticeable latency, connection, or acceleration issues in testing, and while the sensor here isn't as accurate as the one on the Razer Viper Ultimate, it's quite robust for more nervous first-person shooters, with a high voting rate that helps. to translate movements consistently. Again, it's more responsive than the non-gaming mice in this guide, and it's powerful enough to be overkill for non-gaming use. A nifty button at the top of the mouse allows you to switch between the default CPI values, and you can adjust the polling rate and configure different profiles for specific games in the Logitech G Hub software, which works on Windows and macOS. The main and side buttons provide good feedback, while the wavy scroll wheel is useful if it doesn't stand out.

Specifications at a glance: Logitech G305 Lightspeed Size 4.59 × 2.46 × 1.5 inch (116.6 × 62.6 × 38.2mm) Weight 99g Connectivity USB receiver Sensor Logitech HERO (optical) CPI 200-12,000 CPI IPS / acceleration 400 IPS, 40G acceleration Maximum polling rate 1000Hz Ambidextrous yes Takeoff distance 1.2mm Buttons 6 6 software Logitech G Hub (Windows, macOS) Battery life (nominal) 250 hours (AA battery)

Logitech rates the G305 Lightspeed's battery life at 250 hours, but it runs on a single AA battery rather than a rechargeable unit. A small light on top of the mouse will light up when it's 15 percent powered, but there's no more than that to check how much life it has left. The mouse also only works on its included USB receiver, not Bluetooth or a cable. You wouldn't want to use Bluetooth for gaming anyway, and there's a handy storage slot for the mouse's built-in device, but the mouse won't be quite as convenient for laptops without USB-A ports. Still, this is a fantastic little mouse at a good price. It's not flashy, but it impresses on the basics and can work both at home and on the desktop.

A good wireless mouse for travel and tablets: Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse

The Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. Jeff Dunn

It is a very portable and flat design, but still wide enough to be used with small hands. Jeff Dunn

It is a no frills mouse, so we recommend it more as a secondary travel companion than as a daily driver. Jeff Dunn

Its scroll wheel works well. Jeff Dunn

The bottom of the Surface Mobile Mouse, with the small Bluetooth button under the sensor. Jeff Dunn

We wish it only required one battery instead of two, but it should last for about a year per pair. Jeff Dunn

Its minimalist look is quite elegant, in our opinion. Jeff Dunn

If you want a secondary mouse to work and surf the Web on the go (when travel is back to normal), consider the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. It was originally released alongside Microsoft's Surface Go tablet, and in fact works best as a highly portable companion for equally portable devices. Measuring just 1.02 inches thick, it weighs a slight 78g, making it easy to slip into a bag or even a jacket pocket with no hassle.

Unlike many other travel mice, it also doesn't completely sacrifice width for compactness. This means that most people can use it without wrinkling their fingers. As a result, it's a flatter design, but it should be more comfortable over time than most mobile mice, especially if you have medium or larger hands. It almost demands that you use a claw or fingertip grip instead of palm grip, but that's inherent in all mice designed for portability in the first place.

Performance on the Surface Mobile Mouse is perfectly fine for office work and casual use, albeit a step below our top picks. It only connects via Bluetooth using the 2.4GHz frequency, so those on especially busy networks may see the occasional stutter more than they would a mouse connected to a dedicated dongle. But we had a few issues in our own tests, and the mouse was consistently reliably tracked in and out of a mousepad. (Just be aware that it won't work on clear glass.) Using the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center software, you can adjust the mouse CPI from 400cpi to 1,800cpi lower, but adequate, in 200cpi increments. Bluetooth compatibility means the device works with just about anything, including recently updated Android phones and iPads. And while the mouse performed well in our takeoff distance test, it's clearly not intended for gaming – it's relatively smooth and not slow with everyday tasks, but it will hurt you if you venture into Steam.

Specifications at a glance: Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse Size 4.22 × 2.37 × 1.02 inch (107.2 × 60.3 × 25.8mm) Weight 78g Connectivity Bluetooth Sensor Microsoft BlueTrack (optical) CPI 400-1,800 CPI IPS / acceleration 30 IPS, 10G acceleration Maximum polling rate 133Hz Ambidextrous yes Takeoff distance 1.2mm Buttons 3 software Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center (Windows) Battery life (nominal) 12 months (2 AAA batteries)

Design here is all about simplicity. There are no buttons beyond the scroll wheel and the basic left and right click. The main click buttons aren't as sharp as our top picks, but they're not a hassle given the price, and they're impressive in size given how small the mouse is overall. The notched scroll wheel, meanwhile, has the right amount of tightness. It is also totally ambidextrous. The device works with two AAA batteries instead of a rechargeable unit; We wish that requirement would be cut in half, but Microsoft says you'll get a year of battery life per pair, and a magnetic battery cover on the bottom is easy to open open, at least. For what it's worth, we think the "minimalist pebble,quot; aesthetic also looks sharp.

Pairing the mouse with a device is as easy as any other Bluetooth device, although the "Swift Pair,quot; feature in newer versions of Windows can speed up that initial setup. Microsoft's companion software is light on additional features, but really, you don't need to do much: For casual work outside of your workspace or to make your tablet a little more productive, the simple yet smart shape of the Surface Mobile Mouse , reliability, and low price make it a good value.

A good wireless vertical mouse: Logitech MX Vertical

The Logitech MX Vertical. Jeff Dunn

Upright mice like this essentially augment the design of a traditional mouse 90 degrees. Jeff Dunn

But in this case, it fits very naturally. Jeff Dunn

The ribbed plastic on the large footrest is good and grippy. Jeff Dunn

The other side has large click panels and a good amount of space for big hands to rest their fingers on. Jeff Dunn

The bottom of the MX Vertical. It looks like some kind of iron, right? Jeff Dunn

A button on top of the mouse allows you to adjust the sensitivity of the pointer on the fly. Jeff Dunn

It is charged and connected via USB-C, which is a good advantage. Jeff Dunn

If you've developed wrist strain after years of using traditional mice, you can try using a vertical mouse. These taller, angled devices are designed to hold as if you're giving a light handshake. They're not a panacea: You'll still want to keep your wrist straight, hold your mouse lightly, and make elbow motions, among other best practices, anyway. But the idea is that vertical design can make practicing that good ergonomics more natural. If you have to retrain your muscle memory to ease joint pain anyway, it may be easier to do it with a whole new form factor, even if it means going through a learning curve for the mouse.

Logitech's MX Vertical is the best vertical mouse we've ever tried. It's strong, but that size helps keep you from lifting and moving your wrist as wildly as you could with a lighter mouse. Its wavy handle provides an innate place to hold without twisting your arm, resting your thumb against the base of the mouse and letting your fingers rest on the other side. While it may take some time to get used to, this shape encourages you to keep hand movements to a minimum and instead uses your shoulder and elbow to move the cursor. It should be comfortable for palm and claw forceps of all hand sizes, although it is likely too large for a fingertip grip.

While we want less plastic in a $ 100 mouse, the MX Vertical feels sturdy. The ribbed texture on the side of the device helps make it more grip by default, reducing the need for thumb grip. The asymmetric click buttons are oversized, crisp to press, and placed naturally under the index and middle fingers. Scroll wheel lacks infinite scroll mode and does not feel quite As strong as the rest of the device, but it is accurate. There are two programmable buttons on the thumb side, which are useful even if they are pinched too high. An additional button on the handle allows you to adjust the pointer speed on the fly; Fortunately, it is difficult to hit by accident. The only major downside is that it's far from ambidextrous, and Logitech doesn't sell a left-handed option.

Specifications at a glance: Logitech MX Vertical Size 3.09 × 3.11 × 4.72 inch (78.5 × 79 × 120mm) Weight 135g Connectivity USB receiver, Bluetooth Sensor Not disclosed CPI 400-4,000 CPI IPS / acceleration 30 IPS, 8G acceleration Maximum polling rate 125Hz with receiver or cable, 133Hz via Bluetooth Ambidextro No Distancia de despegue 2.4mm Botones 6 6 software Opciones de Logitech (Windows, macOS) Duración de la batería (nominal) 4 meses (recargable)

Para el uso diario, hay un pequeño error con el rendimiento del MX Vertical. Su sensor óptico puede alcanzar hasta 4,000cpi, y su tasa de sondeo es el estándar de 125Hz. No es diferente al MX Master 3 o el Triatlón M720: para el trabajo típico y la navegación web, es lo suficientemente suave, consistente y preciso. Tampoco se nota ninguna latencia de clics en esos casos de uso. Es probable que aún sea menos preciso si solo está cambiando a un mouse vertical por primera vez, y la forma y el sensor no son muy adecuados para los juegos. Sin embargo, tomado como lo que es, el mouse funciona como debería.

A diferencia del MX Master 3, el MX Vertical se puede utilizar con un cable USB-C además del receptor USB-A o Bluetooth habitual. Logitech dice que la batería recargable del MX Vertical puede durar cuatro meses por carga; registramos un poco por debajo de eso, pero su uso puede variar, y de cualquier manera es probable que no lo cobre más de tres o cuatro veces al año, lo cual es genial. Utiliza el mismo software Logitech Options que nuestras opciones anteriores: hay menos para personalizar que con el MX Master 3, pero aún puede ajustar el CPI, la velocidad de desplazamiento y las asignaciones de botones. También es compatible con el software Flow de Logitech y le permite cambiar entre tres perfiles de dispositivo a la vez.

En total, el MX Vertical no es necesariamente algo que sugerimos a menos que desee abordar la molestia de la muñeca en primer lugar. Pero si siente que es hora de un cambio, puede brindar un alivio genuino sin comprometerse como un mouse inalámbrico de calidad para la oficina. Solo sé paciente con la forma.

Otros notables

A continuación hay algunos ratones más de nuestra investigación que encontramos notables. Si no ve su favorito en la lista, eso significa que no encontramos que valga la pena mencionarlo o aún no lo hemos probado. No dude en sugerir nuevos ratones para que los probemos en futuras actualizaciones de la guía.

the Logitech G Pro Wireless está muy cerca del Viper Ultimate de Razer entre los ratones para juegos de primer nivel. Es igualmente eficiente y ultraligero, con software que funciona en macOS. Pero creemos que la forma del Viper Ultimate se adapta mejor a diferentes tamaños de mano, y el cable de Razer es mucho más flexible.

está muy cerca del Viper Ultimate de Razer entre los ratones para juegos de primer nivel. Es igualmente eficiente y ultraligero, con software que funciona en macOS. Pero creemos que la forma del Viper Ultimate se adapta mejor a diferentes tamaños de mano, y el cable de Razer es mucho más flexible. Magic Mouse 2 de Apple está diseñado exclusivamente para funcionar con macOS y sus diversos controles de gestos, pero es demasiado costoso para un mouse que solo funciona a través de Bluetooth y no le permite ajustar su sensibilidad. También funciona peor que nuestras elecciones anteriores.

está diseñado exclusivamente para funcionar con macOS y sus diversos controles de gestos, pero es demasiado costoso para un mouse que solo funciona a través de Bluetooth y no le permite ajustar su sensibilidad. También funciona peor que nuestras elecciones anteriores. Atheris de Razer es una excelente alternativa al Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse como una elección de viaje, pero pensamos que su diseño era demasiado corto para ser totalmente cómodo para manos de tamaño medio a grande a menos que use la empuñadura de un dedo.

es una excelente alternativa al Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse como una elección de viaje, pero pensamos que su diseño era demasiado corto para ser totalmente cómodo para manos de tamaño medio a grande a menos que use la empuñadura de un dedo. Harpoon RGB inalámbrico de Corsair es una opción sólida si desea un arco más pronunciado que el de Logitech G305 Lightspeed, soporte Bluetooth y una batería recargable. Pero el sensor del G305 funciona igual de bien en un diseño ambidiestro que encontramos más cómodo de usar con el tiempo.

es una opción sólida si desea un arco más pronunciado que el de Logitech G305 Lightspeed, soporte Bluetooth y una batería recargable. Pero el sensor del G305 funciona igual de bien en un diseño ambidiestro que encontramos más cómodo de usar con el tiempo. the Razer Mamba Wireless es otro mouse para juegos de calidad disponible por menos de $ 50; es un poco demasiado grande para recomendarlo de manera más general.

es otro mouse para juegos de calidad disponible por menos de $ 50; es un poco demasiado grande para recomendarlo de manera más general. Logitech M585 está sólidamente construido y funciona bien para un mouse compacto de $ 40, pero no ofrece mucho que lo destaque en comparación con el Triatlón M720.

Notas rápidas sobre pruebas y terminología.

