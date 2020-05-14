The 2022 Golf GTI will have a much smarter brain for more driving fun

%MINIFYHTMLbe047da13bcad085747c065cc2396b5717%

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8 is a subtle evolution of the current Mk7 GTI. It will go on sale in the US. USA In late 2021.

Among the style changes are the new LED fog lights, hidden in the lower hex grille.

A GTI can always be distinguished from other golf courses by exhaust gases. For an Mk8, there are two, one on each side. Volkswagen

Most of the updates on the Mk7 are electronic, and these are more noticeable from the inside. There is now a digital main instrument display and a new 10-inch infotainment display.

Just over half of GTI buyers choose the seven-speed DSG transmission, but a six-speed manual will still be available. Checkered print on the seats is a classic GTI touch. Volkswagen

Most of the driver aids for the Mk8 GTI will be standard equipment.

%MINIFYHTMLbe047da13bcad085747c065cc2396b5718% Beneath the hood is the venerable EA888 2.0L four-cylinder gasoline engine. Volkswagen

Now that COVID-19 has paid to travel anywhere except for the most essential reasons, the driving impressions of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI will remain undetermined. But VW engineers and designers are as capable of conducting a product briefing remotely as they are in person, so we can provide you with plenty of technical information on what is now the eighth generation of the hot hatchback archetype.

It all started in 1975, when an enterprising soul at VW thought of putting a more powerful engine and some improved suspension parts on the company's new Golf hatchback. Powered by front-engine and front-wheel drive, the Golf hatchback itself was considered a risky move within a company that was known for air-cooled rear-engine machinery. Therefore, the GTI was planned as a limited-run variant to give the new car a bit of a halo. Instead, it became a massive bestseller, earning it a permanent place in the VW lineup. And while you (or rather me) might think of Europe as the home of the GTI, apparently the United States and Canada now account for 45 percent of all GTI sales. (Therefore, we will get the GTI and the next Golf R but none of the most basic Golfs).

Yes, there will still be a six-speed manual.

The Mk8 GTI is a smooth evolution of the outgoing model, and uses the same Querbaukasten modulatoror Modular Transverse Toolkit architecture, like most of the rest of VW's internal combustion range. The styling changes between the Mks 7 and 8 are subtle enough that non-car riders will probably miss them, but if you're looking at a Golf and you see a lower grille full of hexagons, some of which turn out to be lights LED fog light, You are looking at a Mk8.

Under the hood, the car uses a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine known as the EA888 evo4 for VW nerds, with 241hp (180kW) and 273lb-ft (370Nm) waiting for its right foot. And there's good news for those who like to row theirs: A six-speed manual transmission will be available if you don't want the seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox. (If you had a choice, I'd say you want the manual with the GTI and the paddles with the Golf R, the Mk8 version of which will be released a little later.) GTIs with American specs will come with 18-inch wheels as standard, with 19-inch wheels as an option, even with ultra-adhesive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for people who need all the grip all the time (except when it rains).

Lots of new code

Most of the improvements to the new GTI are electronic. There's a new main instrument digital display and a new 10-inch infotainment system. There are more advanced driver assistance systems, most of which will be standard equipment. And there's a new Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which coordinates all of the various subsystems, such as electronically controlled dampers, multi-clutch front limited-slip differential, and variable-ratio electronic power steering (with just 2.1 turns lock-to-lock) to maximize driving. funny. (There are also some changes to the suspension: new front and rear springs, new hydraulic damping systems, different hubs, and at the front, a lighter aluminum subframe borrowed from the Mk7 GTI Clubsport S. from the Nürburgring.)

As proof of the digital nature of the new GTI, consider this: There are 15 different driving modes you can cycle through. If the comfort is not comfortable enough, you can further decouple the chassis from the road surface, isolating the occupants of the car from the asphalt below them as much as possible. And if the sport isn't sporty enough, keep sliding the settings to the right to further cut body roll and readjust the LSD for maximum agility and cornering. In this extreme setup, electronic safety nets will even allow a little slip angle when cornering. (There is also Echo, Snow, and individual modes there too.)

Enhanced digital brains extend to the GTI's brakes, which now factor in how fast the car is traveling when calculating how much the brake throttle should help you when you decide it's time to slow down.

The transition from Mk7 to Mk8 also improved the Golf's high-speed aerodynamic balance and reduced drag, although that will likely only be noticed in the remaining unrestricted sections of the German motorway.

The result is a car that is faster to complete a lane change or a 60 foot (18 m) slalom than the Mk7 GTI and one that is four seconds faster on the driving course at the Ehra-Lessien test ground. VW in Germany. (2: 04.8 minutes versus 2: 08.7 minutes on a 2.5 mile / 3.3 km track.)

US imports of the Mk8 GTI, which will be manufactured in Germany, not Puebla, Mexico, like the Mk7s in the US market, should start in late 2021, as 2022 model cars. The Mk7 GTI will continue to be built in Puebla in the model year. 2021, according to VW.

Volkswagen listing image