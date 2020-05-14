The 10 most controversial Finals series on television

For a show about nothing, reaction to SeinfeldThe end of the series surely was something.

It's been 22 years since the beloved NBC comedy signed on May 14, 1998 with a two-part episode that put a pin on the story of Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer. And in all that time, there is still a vocal contingent from the show's fan base that hasn't gotten over the fact that the show, created by a star Jerry seinfeld and Larry david, refused to give us something like a happy ending.

Rather, when the parade of guest stars finished testifying against the Top Four for the various terrible things they had done in recent TK seasons, the image we were left with was one of the desserts: Seinfeld and his castmates. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards Trapped behind bars, their iconic characters were found guilty of caring for no one but themselves.