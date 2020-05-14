Thaddeus Moss, the Redskins' undrafted tight end, says he is ready to make a living.

When the NFL draft ended with his name still unlisted, Thaddeus Moss said his emotions "were all over the place," all "a slap in the face." So when his agent called shortly thereafter with the names of three teams that wanted to sign him, all he cared about was who called first.

This is how LSU tight end, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Randy Moss, chose the Washington Redskins.

It didn't matter that one of the other two teams was the New England Patriots, where her father once starred and a team that had built Super Bowl champion offenses around tight ends. He also wasn't interested in the other team, Cincinnati, which had just recruited its college quarterback, Joe Burrow. Neither of them had called before the Redskins. Neither of them could have wished it so badly.

"That's what was going to go on and on," Moss said Wednesday in a video conference.

Novice recruited rookie free agents rarely receive special news conferences. In rookie minicamps like the one Washington would have had this month, they are the invisible pieces that go unnoticed around the players taken in the recent draft. But Moss is different, a man with a famous last name, which many of the team's fans expected to be drafted given his pedigree and the fact that the Redskins don't have an obvious starting tight end on their roster, perhaps the best hole in the game. equipment. right now.

All of this makes Moss different from most NFL rookies. He spoke with determination and a hint of an advantage on the call, his words flat as he described how the players "will know,quot; how hard he blocks when practices finally begin. When asked if star running back Adrian Peterson, who played briefly with Randy Moss in Minnesota, would appear, he said no, not to be rude, but "that's not me."

Her tone was clear. He is here to prove that he belongs to the NFL.

He said he "is not going to take revenge,quot; to show the other teams that they made a mistake when they didn't pick him in the draft. He had the feeling that the last day of selections was happening that probably they were not going to take it.

Most pre-draft scouting reports noted that Moss did not have the kind of speed that would allow him to run downfield to catch long shots, but highlighted his willingness to block and catch short, contested passes. He also had a small Jones fracture in the foot, an uncovered injury in the explorer combine that required surgery, and a recovery of two to three months. These things created problems for your stock project. Still, the snub burned.

"I put in a lot of work, for years of football we went undefeated and won a national championship (last season at LSU) and played my best ball in my biggest games, so I definitely felt like it was a slap I didn't get drafted (and) having kickers and punters and special team guys who pick me, "Moss said.

During the last hours of the draft, Randy Moss sat next to his son on the sofa, waiting patiently. For years, the father had been one of his son's most honest critics, pointing out mistakes and things that Thaddeus needed to improve on. For a year, Randy was the defensive coordinator for the Thaddeus High School team. They talked about soccer on the way home after practice.

But when the draft ended, Randy Moss did not know what to say. Thaddeus did, however.

He told his father that he was going to fight to make an NFL roster because he always had to fight to show people that simply having the same last name as a Hall of Fame football player was never a free ticket at all.

"Being an undrafted free agent, I don't have high expectations, so getting in there and just playing soccer and having to get him out of the mud and work for everything, that's what I've had to do all my life." Thaddeus Moss said on the call. "I think that's something people don't understand and get it wrong because I have the last name I have. Many people think that they gave me many things, they gave me many things, but in reality it is the opposite. People ask me, with the last name, what are the pros and cons. That is definitely a scam.

"But I'm absolutely looking forward to having the opportunity to work for everything and whatever my NFL career is, whether it's a year, 2, 3, 4, 5 to 10, you will have to respect it, because I had to work for everything," he added. . "They did not give me anything,quot;.

By the time boot camp presumably begins in August, his foot, repaired by famed foot surgeon Robert Anderson in Green Bay, will be healed, Moss said. He believes he will be authorized to play. He will have something to show the NFL, but not to show that the other teams were wrong.

"I am simply proving that I am right," he said.