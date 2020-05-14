Teyana Taylor gives a sneak peek at her new Michael Jackson-inspired video and the Internet is going crazy!

Roommates, Teyana Taylor will officially hit # 1 this summer, as her new album is only a few weeks away. To enthuse fans with the project, he recently took a look at the footage from his new video that is filled with abundant inspiration from the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

Teyana Taylor has shown us numerous times that she is nothing to play with on the dance floor, especially in Kanye West's video for "Fade,quot;, but now she is taking things to a higher level and channeling her inside Michael Jackson .

Posting on Instagram, Teyana posted a short clip of her new video "Bare With Me,quot; and it's clear that Michael Jackson's hit song in 1987 and the video "Smooth Criminal,quot; were the inspiration. In the short clip, Teyana is backed by four dancers, all in different colors of raincoats and hats, while doing some of MJ's famous pop-lock moves.

In Teyana's new project, simply titled "THE ALBUM," he promises, "This time there will be no games." The album cover, which is heavily inspired by Grace Jones, also recently debuted. This will be Teyana's first album since its 2018 release "K.T.S.E." Fully produced by Kanye West during his production of "Five Albums in Four Weeks,quot; which also included albums by Nas, Pusha T, Kids See Ghosts and Kanye himself.

