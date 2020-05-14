Texas Buys 300,000 Tests of Oral Swab Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb62dfff6ae85a911cfb78f1c0f88542c19%

– The State of Texas has purchased 300,000 tests of Covid-19.

They are different from the swabs placed in the nose.

Instead, they are oral swabs.

The state announced that a total of 80,000 of the tests will be sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and will be administered to inmates and employees of state prisons.

Records show that more than 2,450 inmates and employees tested positive for the virus, and there have been as many as 55 deaths in the system possibly related to the virus.

It is not yet known how the state will use the remaining 220,000 tests.

State records show that the Texas Division of Emergency Management purchased the evidence from a company called Curative, Inc. for $ 45 million.

The company's founder and CEO, Fred Turner, said people can do the test for themselves.

After coughing three times, they rub the inside of their mouth and then seal it in the packaging without exposing anyone else.

Turner said, "There is no need for a health professional to go there and collect the sample. You do not have to have any physical interaction between the person doing the sample collection and the patient who is collecting the sample."

Turner said his company has developed its own components for the test and found alternative supplies. "I think this has really allowed us to scale very quickly without the same supply constraints that are affecting others."

Initially, the State Department of Health Services said there were problems receiving the tests due to supply chain disruptions, but have since decreased.

The company received an Emergency Use Authorization (USA) from the FDA, and if anyone tested positive, Turner said the probability that the company correctly identifies it as positive is 89.7%.

A Yale study found precision comparable to the nasopharyngeal test.

When asked how his company will receive FDA approval, Turner said, "So far, the FDA has not defined a process for moving from the US to what would presumably be authorization." As the crisis unfolds and things calm down, they will most likely present a path on how that is going to happen. "

Turner said Curative also does not have to compete for laboratory resources.

"We are actually bringing in a new supply that would not otherwise exist. We operate and run the lab entirely. We manufacture many of the components that go into lab testing from scratch. Our process must run in one of our labs. We are testing the potential to put up a lab location, a healing lab location in Texas. ”

He said they are still working out details and will likely make a decision in the coming weeks.

"Everything moves faster during Covid. In the Covid years, several decades have passed now. "

Curative has contracts to provide evidence for the US Air Force. USA, the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, the States of Delaware, Florida and Alaska, and the City of Chicago.

When asked if the state of Texas will buy additional tests, Turner said, "It is not something you can comment on. But we would love to continue supporting the state."

If Turner seems young, it is because he is.

He is 25 years old.

This Oxford University graduate who studied biochemistry started operating his company in January.

He said his team was working on sepsis tests and in mid-February, after the pandemic hit, they decided to change their focus to Covid-19. “There was clearly this order-of-magnitude deficit in the availability of evidence for what was going to be needed. And it was hard looking at those numbers and not doing something about it. "

Turner said they moved from the San Francisco area to Los Angeles in one week. "Yes, we moved very fast to try to address the crisis as quickly as possible. We've hired a fantastic team of experienced scientists and operators who know this and have done it before. And a big part of the challenge right now and building this infrastructure in the midst of a pandemic is moving quickly and bringing the right people together and lining them up behind a goal and that's something I think I can do. "

