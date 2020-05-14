Texas AG Ken Paxton says fear of COVID-19 does not qualify residents for mail ballots – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe7020987c47268476954f5f99764161b17%

As the pandemic continues, Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging the Texas Supreme Court to order local election officials to comply with mail ballot laws.

According to Paxton, this comes after officials in certain counties, including Dallas, have told residents to request ballots by mail if they fear contracting COVID-19 alleging "disability,quot; in their applications.

%MINIFYHTMLe7020987c47268476954f5f99764161b18%

Paxton said mail-in ballots are only for certain types of groups, which include those with disabilities and those who have actually tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents who fear contracting the virus do not qualify for mail ballots, according to Paxton.

“Every wrong application of Texas electoral law damages the integrity of our elections and increases the risk of electoral fraud. Voting in person is the surest way to prevent voter fraud and ensure that every voter is who they say they are and have a fair chance to cast their vote, ”said Paxton. "It is regrettable that certain county election officials have refused to fulfill their duties and instead have illegally gone beyond the Legislature's determination of who is eligible to vote by mail." My office will continue to uphold the integrity of Texas electoral laws. "

%MINIFYHTMLe7020987c47268476954f5f99764161b19%

The problems of in-person voting have been a growing concern for residents across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns such as long lines queuing and multiple people touching the voting equipment make residents want to consider mail ballots.

However, Paxton responded by saying, "The fear of contracting COVID-19, however, is a non-physical reaction to the current pandemic and does not amount to an illness or physical condition that qualifies a voter to receive a ballot in the mail."

The other counties Paxton mentioned in this application are Cameron, El Paso, Harris, and Travis.

The Texas Democratic Party released a statement on Paxton's request that read:

"After a month of thousands of mail ballot requests sent by Texans under the age of 65, Paxton now wants to alter the electoral process. Apparently, none of the counties agrees with Ken Paxton's view that all those under 65 have to vote in person during a pandemic, and the court shouldn't either. The Legislature ordered voting by mail in these pandemic circumstances. " "Whether the state courts or federal courts resolve the matter, citizens' voting rights will be protected."

The full presentation of this application can be read here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources