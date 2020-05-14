tesla inc: Tesla's fight in California heats up competition for jobs – Latest News

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk's fight with local authorities over the reopening of his California plant has caught the attention of those looking for sites for new factories and corporate offices, as well as economic development officials hungry for more jobs. .

The different speeds at which states are reopening their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic are becoming a factor as company executives consider where to locate operations, site selection and state economic development officials. .

Since the disagreement between Tesla and Alameda County attracted national attention, officials from states like Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Utah, and Oklahoma have presented Musk about considering his status. Analysts estimate that it would take Tesla 12-18 months to move production.

The Fremont factory employs more than 10,000 people, according to the automaker.

"All you have to do is look at Elon Musk's tweets to see that, at least at the highest level of some companies, people are definitely paying attention to how states have handled this situation," said Pat Wilson, commissioner. from the Georgia Department of Economics. Development, in a telephone interview.

New site selection projects have slowed down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. But deals are still closing, and work has largely moved to the virtual world thanks to Zoom's drones, laptops, and meetings, dubbed "chair site selection,quot; by Darin Buelow, director of Deloitte Consulting and leader of the company's global location strategy.

"That county has created an opportunity for others to come in and recruit," said Mark Williams, president of the South Carolina site selection firm, Strategic Development Group. "We need to get an idea, if we have a problem, will they back us up? 'Our back' could mean helping out when a tornado hits or dealing with some sort of work problem."

The Williams firm has helped Nissan Motor Co Ltd, BMW and car suppliers choose plants.

Industry officials said one of the results of the crisis could be a push by national and international firms to bring production closer to the US market to reduce supply chain risks, said Greg Burkart, practice leader for the selection of sites in the consultancy Duff & Phelps.

In late April, Georgia announced deals for a $ 727 million battery plant by SK Innovation Co Ltd of South Korea and an Amazon.com warehouse.

States are taking advantage of Tesla's problems in California to promote themselves.

Officials in Tennessee, which houses auto plants for Nissan, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co, cited the state's long history in the sector.

"Would Tennessee be interested in another automaker coming to our state? Absolutely," Bob Rolfe, the state commissioner in charge of economic development, said in a phone interview.

Richard Cortez, the Hidalgo County judge for the Texas border on Mexico, contacted Musk on Twitter on Monday, saying his county was immediately available to accommodate Tesla and invited the billionaire CEO for a visit.

In February, Musk scoffed at the idea of ​​a Texas plant when he tweeted "Giga Texas?" in reference to the gigafactory terminology that the company uses.

Mike Kazmierski, CEO of the Economic Development Authority in western Nevada, said he wondered about the final consequences in California. Kazmierski helped land the Tesla battery plant near Reno.

"You don't know how much of what is happening between Elon Musk and the officials in California is acting and how much is real," he said.

Beyond the tension over the reopening, site selection experts said damage to state budgets could be a factor as companies choose where to locate operations.

