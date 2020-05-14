Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom Sara Molina confronts her other so-called baby mom and future

It seems that Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom Sara isn't here for people trying to call her after it was revealed that she appeared in another rapper's music video.

Like us previously A few words were reportedly exchanged on Wednesday after Rich The Kid revealed that she appeared in a music video for New York rapper Lil TJay. After seeing what was happening, Future inserted himself into the conversation and declared that Sara was on the street. Sara applauded while calling Future about the number of babies she currently has.

However, it appears that Sara was not ready to stop there on Thursday morning.

Early thursday future tweeted out, "Obviously I'm not mad at you guys, I definitely ran over some of you pathetic brains. I'm not mad at you for tearing up / fxxxxxx the friend, you have to understand how you live … smh."

He continued: “I feel disrespected! OMERTÀ.

Sara found out what she had to say and replied: "Take care of your bitch who has been on the streets … and Diddy … and her children. He is offended by the antics and I want to talk about OMERTÀ, but he moves in the same way as the snitch as a father.

6ix9ine's other alleged mom-to-be, Layna, shared some screenshots, where she claimed that Chief Keef slipped into his DMs. However, his purpose for posting the messages was to demonstrate that he has some kind of loyalty to 6ix9ine.

That finally prompted Sara to call her, and they exchanged a few words through their Instagram stories.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94