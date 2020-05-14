Tekashi 69 rocks a cool lace front while under house arrest

Tekashi 69 may be one of the few people who is doing what many of us cannot do in the running of the bulls: combing our hair. Tekashi, who is currently serving the remainder of his two-year sentence in house arrest, attended the Gram on Thursday to show off his new lace wig made by none other than famous stylist and social media personality Jonathan Wright.

He is known on IG as "Iam_Jonathan,quot; and has designed characters such as Megan Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods, as well as Tekashi's girlfriend Jade.

With Tekashi known for his rainbow hair, he didn't stray too far from his signature look. But Tekashi's new lace definitely gave him some fresh colors and some new braids.

And Tekashi definitely seemed like he was feeling his new look as shown below:

This is not the first time that Tekashi has touched one of Jonathan's wigs. Just last week, in the midst of all the commotion during his return to Instagram since his early release from prison, Tekashi was seen in another of Jonathan's gazes.

This wig seemed to be inspired by the Lakers, with purple and gold braids.

In addition to the new hair, Tekashi has been performing overall at the Gram since his early release from prison. He broke records when he launched live on IG, reaching an audience of 2 million while ranting about loyalty and why he decided to cooperate with the feds in his organized crime case.

While doing your thing and releasing new music, you may want to consider toning it down and keeping a low profile as you have already had to move at least once after your location was compromised.

