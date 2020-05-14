Technology companies: stimulus package to boost the MSME sector; but some concerns persist: tech companies – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLdfb95fa2eac444c832690add023bd99a19%

The technology sector praised the stimulus measures announced by the government on Wednesday, but expressed concern over issues such as the payment of wages and outstanding fees from providers that will not be approved by the new lines of credit. The mobile device industry body ICEA said the stimulus announced by the government will boost and stabilize the growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The government has announced a package of around Rs 6 lakh crore, which includes Rs 3 lakh crore of unsecured loans for small businesses and a lifeline of Rs 30,000 crore for non-bank and housing finance companies as part of the measures to help the economy overcome the disruptions caused by the coronavirus blockade.

"Conceptually it is a heavy package and can potentially stabilize and propel the MSME sector towards stability and growth. However, credit delivery will be the key," said the president of the Indian Electronics and Cell Phones Association (ICEA), Pankaj Mohindroo.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the creation of a fund of funds for MSMEs, which will infuse Rs 50,000 crore into units that have growth potential.

However, Mohindroo said that the infusion of capital through the fund of funds will depend on the speed of the secondary funds that have management skills and insight.

"Secondary funds need investments from other sources that are very widespread and strained at the moment. Measures to ease cash flow such as lower TDS, lower provident fund rates etc. are welcome," added Mohindroo.

Anuj Aggarwal, co-founder and chief financial officer of 247around, said that reducing the EPF contribution for a quarter, reducing the TDS rate and pending IT refunds would help create additional liquidity in the short term.

"Since MSMEs that do not have existing loans or are not stressed / NPAs do not qualify for the emergency line of credit, I believe that many small businesses would not be able to solve their current problems such as paying salaries, making payments to suppliers and buying material, etc. and this would be a disappointment to those. We are still checking the finer details and discussing it with experts, "said Aggarwal.

Credit intelligence firm Creditwatch said unsecured auto loans extend the benefits of the previous loan moratorium. The new terms should benefit up to 45 lakh companies and help with working capital requirements in the coming days.

"We think it is useful to set the eligibility threshold, Rs 25 million pending and Rs 100 million, but it remains to be seen whether public sector banks will underwrite those unsecured loans at a faster rate on the reverse side of these. terms ".

"The real need of the hour is to move to cash flow based loans," said Creditwatch founder and CEO Meghna Suryakumar.

Electronic industry body ELCINA said self-sufficiency was the cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday, and Make in India would mean greater added value in the electronics manufacturing sector.



"While we have moved in this direction, much more needs to be done to establish a perfect system. Greater transparency, education and training and effective bureaucracy are the need of the hour," said ELCINA Secretary General Rajoo Goel.

Mobile accessories maker Ambrane India praised the aid package.

"We look forward to the relaxation that was suggested today, and we are very hopeful that the relief will definitely help reduce the economic severity of the crown pandemic, and will act as a stimulus to revive the economy," said Ashok Rajpal, managing director. from Ambrane India. said.

Social media firm Sharechat said India's dominance of the global digital economy will grow further in the coming years and that the Prime Minister's call to make an & # 39; Atmanirbhar Bharat & # 39; It would play an important role in achieving this vision.

"As a national company, we look forward to contributing to our Prime Minister's bugle call to promote local brands. We are all in this together and we want to thank our honorable Modi PM for guiding us through these difficult times," he shares. Public Policy Director Berges Malu said.