Teacher running more than 50 miles to visit each student at home – Up News Info Tampa

– A Georgia teacher who says he misses his students runs more than 50 miles to control them during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bill McAllister, a teacher at Big Shanty Middle School in Kennesaw, has not seen his students face-to-face since March 16. She recently decided to run through each student's house just to say hello (from a safe distance outside) and see how they are doing.

"I knew that my children were home and that they were missing school and everyone else, and I thought well why not just run around their neighborhoods and see them, smile at them, pick up their day a little bit," he said. WAGA

The project required additional planning.

"I had to find out where everyone lived and find the most advantageous route to get from one place to another," he said.

McAllister had quadruple bypass surgery a few years ago, so he wanted to keep his miles at a manageable distance. His routes take him 6 to 8 miles a day.

"I've been thinking of all of you and caring for all of you. And seeing him makes me a little calmer and a lot happier," McAllister told one of his students during a career.

If no one is home, McAllister records a special note in the mailbox.

"Letting them know that their teachers are still there, we still care about what they are doing and we hope they are doing their best," he said.

McAllister says some students are short on meals during the pandemic, so he's making a donation per mile to MUST Ministries, a local volunteer group that helps feed hungry children and encourages people inspired by their history to do the same. .