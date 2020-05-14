Tarrant County Reports 135 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Matilda Coleman
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, totaling 117.

Tarrant County has recorded 4,211 positive cases of COVID-19 and 828 people have been recovered.

As of Thursday, 232 of the 666 ventilators available at area hospitals were being used.

There are currently 239 hospital patients in Tarrant County undergoing COVID-19.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health Information Line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

