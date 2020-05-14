Tara Reid on Tara Reade, Tommy Lee, Lindsay Lohan

%MINIFYHTML2cfb24f25c4124996560151b0476fea818% Image: Getty

Let's remember some gossip is a new series in which we review the juiciest gossip of yesteryear, with celebrities who simply can't forget it.

For decades, actor Tara Reid has been An objective from the sensational drama—Particularly in the late 90s and early 00s, after she made a name for herself with roles in American Pie, The Big Lebowski and, objectively, the best movie of all time, Josie and the kittens. “When I was younger, I played hard; I worked hard, ”Reid tells Up News Info on the phone when I ask him about those days. "What 20-year-old girl who earns all this money isn't going to go out and have fun when she's not working? I lived my college years in Hollywood. No one can prepare you to be famous.

Now, Reid spends his days participating in virtual mask campaigns raise money for PPE and prepare for post-coronavirus projects. "I am producing movies," he says, referring to her. recently announced movie Masha's mushroom, for which she will produce and star alongside Kill billIt's Vivica A. Fox.

And while Reid's regular TMZ coverage days maybe in the past, when I ask Reid to tell me the craziest gossip I've ever heard about her, he quickly responds to the one he's currently dealing with. "I'm going through it right now. It's the craziest gossip in the world with the Tara Reade news," she says, explaining that she has been mistaken for Tara Reade, the former staff member of Joe Biden. who has accused the of sexual assault:

"I don't go to Twitter that much, but suddenly I'm on Twitter and all these messages are coming in and saying, 'Why are you doing this to him? How can you do this? "(Y)" You must be a Republican because you're trying to ruin the Democratic party. "And I'm so non-political I had no idea there was another Tara Reade; I thought they were making up gossip. Like, "Are you going to put me on Joe Biden, really guys? You've gone far enough with other things, but this has gone further and further & # 39 ;. And then I read all these horrible stories (about what supposedly did) and I said, 'Oh my gosh, that's horrible.' My Twitter fans (are) trying to protect me. 'I'm so sorry Tara, don't listen to these other people, you're doing the right thing. Tell your story. " He went crazy. And finally I said: ‘Look, I want to clear my name. I am not involved in this at all. I'm not associated with this. "First of all, it's another Tara Reade. It's not even spelled the same way. She's about 60 years old. We're nothing like it. Come on guys. Get it. And it's still happening. %MINIFYHTML2cfb24f25c4124996560151b0476fea820%

In the past, most of the gossip headlines about Tara Reid were about her romantic or social life, most of which she maintains was false. When I ask if she came out Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, as reported In the early 2000s, she denied it. "Never, never, never, never. It is so much fun. He was, like, my next door neighbor. Sometimes she would go out with him. He's a good guy, we'd laugh at that, "she says." Do you know what he is? When two famous people date, everyone thinks they are dating. Is not true. You can't go out as a friend to dinner. Or anywhere else. Gossip is the image: you are hugging someone and it will appear that you are kissing. It's amazing how the papers turn. "

When asked about the most absurd romantic rumor he heard, he said, "Tommy Lee was probably the craziest. Tom Brady was real. All the boys in Europe were obviously real but they weren't famous. Who else did they say he was dating ? she asks. "Fred Durst? That was not true. He's a friend of mine. "I told him she was reading dated friends’David Schwimmer, who also denied: "No, I've only seen him like once. I met him at a wedding, when he was with an old manager. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston they were still together. My manager represented them all at the time. I actually went with my boyfriend (to the wedding). I think i went with Carson (Daly). It was very silly. "

And finally, I asked her if there was any truth to the reports that she and Lindsay Lohan were having trouble with each other. In 2013, she said TMZ"We really don't love each other that much. If I get drunk, I'm a happy drunk. When you get drunk, it's just bad." Over the phone, Reid explained, “Lindsay is much younger than me. I saw her outside all the time, but we were never friends. She is at least 10 years younger than me. It was then when I was 25 years old and she was 15 years old, entering those clubs. I will definitely not be with a young child. She was inside like Parent Trap. " She continued:

"I think if people really put the timeline together with a lot of things, they just don't make sense. You say it enough and people believe it. There's nothing you can do, I don't control the tabloids … At the end of the day, even if you're outside and having fun, while you work on set, everyone else is doing the same thing … You've never read a story of me getting into trouble while working Lindsay obviously did. appear to configure. You will never read that about me. I'm very professional when it comes to working. "

And there you have it. Most relationships are false and Tara Reid (not R-E-A-D-E) is a pro!