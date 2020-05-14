Talent Announced for Up News Info TV Contenders Live Streaming Event – Over 100 Stars and Creatives Announced – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML258d6319f286f4080a9355c6ab7ad87917%

The lineup of stars and creatives has just been announced for the 5th annual Up News Info Contenders – Television all day event, a live virtual event and represents the largest number we have ever had. 22 studios and networks are included, with a total of 44 shows for this edition that will take place on Sunday, June 7 from 8 a.m. Pacific / 11 a.m.

Among the stars who will join us are Anthony Anderson, 50 Cent, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jason Segel, Jaeden Martell, Hailee Steinfeld, Sir Patrick Stewart, Lucy Liu, Christina Applegate, Linda Carellini, Kaitlyn Dever, Trevor Noah, Willem Dafoe, Forest Whitaker, Claire Danes, Will Arnett, Pamela Adlon, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Ramy Youssef , Niecy Nash, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, David Harbor, Rita Moreno, Daniel Levy, Russell Crowe, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, Ben Schwartz, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Will Arnett and more.

The list of showrunners, producers, directors and writers among other artists is equally impressive and includes The Duffer Brothers, Norman Lear Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Peter Gould, Mimi Leder, Kerry Ehrin, Liz Feldman ,, Susannah Grant, Alex Gansa, Liz Tigelaar, Neil Meron, Gloria Caleron Kellett, Rachel Morrison, Hank Steinberg, Morton Tyldum, Mark Bomback, Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner, Janet Mock, Jessica Yu, Greg Daniels, Chris Mundy, Eric Kripke and many more.

Sponsors included Eyepetizer, Michter’s, Crop Organic Vodka, and The Four Seasons Resort Maui.