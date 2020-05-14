T.S.M.C. You are ready to build a US chip facility. USA, A victory for Trump

SAN FRANCISCO – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company agreed to build an advanced chip factory in the United States, in response to growing concerns by the Trump administration about the security of the global electronic product supply chain and its competitive tensions with China, according to people. informed about the plans.
The decision by TSMC, which operates huge plants in Taiwan to produce chips used in most smartphones and many other devices, is expected to be announced by the White House as early as Friday, the people, who spoke on condition, said. anonymity because the details were confidential. T.S.M.C. He had been searching for locations in Arizona and Washington state, and has decided on the former, one of these people said.
The move would be a victory for the Trump administration, which has called for the U.S. manufacturing capabilities to be developed. USA And he criticized the fragility of a technology supply chain strongly focused on China. Trump has made primacy over China a key tenet of his administration, waging a trade war last year and restricting the capabilities of Chinese tech companies like Huawei to do business in the United States over national security concerns.
Dealing with T.S.M.C. It may be accompanied by more flexible restrictions on the use of US technology in the manufacture of products abroad, two people informed of the deliberations said.
That would be a relief to Chinese leaders and to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment giant and a major customer of T.S.M.C., which had faced potential limits on the amount of American technology it could use. T.S.M.C, which uses American technology to make chips it sells to Huawei, has been arguing against restrictions envisioned by the Trump administration, people with knowledge of the situation said.
The Trump administration also appears poised to Extending a temporary license on Friday that has allowed American companies to continue doing business with Huawei, one of the people said, even after the company was blacklisted last year.
White House and Commerce Department officials did not respond to requests for comment on T.S.M.C.'s plans, which were previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Chief T.S.M.C. official in Washington, D.C., Peter Cleveland, declined to comment. In a call to investors in April, Mark Liu, president of T.S.M.C., said, "We are now actively evaluating America's fabulous plan."
Defense Department officials have been concerned for years about the lack of secure American factories capable of producing the most advanced chips, concerns that have sparked talks with companies including Intel, Samsung Electronics, and GlobalFoundries. Concerns have spread to other branches of government as some chips made by T.S.M.C. they have become critical to military and civil hardware.
The coronavirus, which sent shock waves through supply chains in Asia, along with mounting tensions with the Chinese government, has added new pressure for government action, industry executives said.
But money to create new chip plants has been a key obstacle. Advanced semiconductor factories, which process and cut silicon disks to make chips, now cost more than $ 10 billion to start operating.
Liu told The New York Times in October that T.S.M.C. He had been negotiating with the Commerce Department about a possible plant in the United States, but said it would require substantial government subsidies. It was unclear how much public money, if any, could be associated with the company's decision.
In the investor call last month, Mr. Liu added that there was a "cost gap,quot; to creating a US plant that was "difficult to accept at this time." Of course, we are doing a lot of things to reduce that cost gap. ”
Any US subsidy to a foreign-based chipmaker could be controversial. Intel, which operates large factories in Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico, recently wrote a letter to Pentagon officials describing the collaboration aimed at designing a commercial US chip factory. USA That it could also manufacture sensitive military products.
"We currently believe it is in the best interest of the United States and Intel to explore how Intel could operate a commercial smelter in the United States to supply a wide range of microelectronics," said Robert Swan, Intel's chief executive officer, in a letter from the 28th of April. previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.
An Intel spokesperson declined to comment on the T.S.M.C. decision. GlobalFoundries, an Abu Dhabi-owned company that makes chips in the United States for the Pentagon in former IBM factories, questioned whether to put money into T.S.M.C. it was the best way to reduce dependence on foreign sellers.
"Makes sense?" asked Laurie Kelly, the company's vice president of global communications. "There are many other options."
Electronic advancements, particularly chips designed by American companies, have long been crucial to America's military prowess. But domestic production lines for many chips have moved abroad, raising questions about supply disruptions in the event of a political or military crisis abroad. Examples include programmable chips used in fighter jets and 5G communications chips, now manufactured almost exclusively by T.S.M.C.
Some Trump administration officials have favored putting more pressure on Taiwan and T.S.M.C. to choose between the supply of chips to China or the United States. At the same time, the Trump administration has tried to force manufacturing activity to return to the United States, with some officials set to declare victory as the 2020 elections approach.
"The era of reflective offshoring is over," wrote Robert Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative, in an op-ed in The Times on Monday.
But Brad Setser, a senior fellow on international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations, said Lighthizer's argument was "a statement of hope about reality." Factory production data through March shows "just a drop in US production, not restitution."
Don Clark reported from San Francisco and Ana Swanson from Washington.