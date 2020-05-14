Survey Finds Americans Overcome Coronavirus Pandemic Through Impulse Buying – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3c87b0660ece9cdb8860066e7f99957518%

We know that many people have financial difficulties during the outbreak. But some turn to impulse shopping to ease their anxiety.

A new survey commissioned by Slickdeals found that in January, the average American spent about $ 155 a month on impulse purchases, but in April that number increased 18% to $ 182.

About three in four said that their impulsive purchases have helped them feel better.

That said, cleaning products were the main purchase among respondents, with 42% reporting having purchased them, followed by hand sanitizer (38%), toilet paper (35%), and hand soap.