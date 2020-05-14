Steelers' Mike Tomlin is' excited ' for having Ben Roethlisberger back in QB

The Steelers have put the full weight of their 2020 ambitions on Ben Roethlisberger's surgically repaired elbow, and coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that he hopes he can keep himself under all that stress.

"He is doing very well so far. He is in excellent physical condition. Rehabilitation, as far as the injury itself is concerned, is going well. I hear nothing but positive reports from that point of view," Tomlin told fans. on the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle call. "There have been no hits along the way."

Roethlisberger missed the last 14 games of the 2019 season after injuring his right elbow. He underwent surgery on September 23 and was cleared to start throwing soccer balls in mid-February.

"The fact that his injury and subsequent surgery occurred so early in the season in 2019 is probably an advantage to him and to us as we move into 2020," said Tomlin. "I think everyone is comfortable with things. We are excited about him and what he will do for us this year."

Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing yards in his last full season, 2018, but that team ended 9-6-1 and missed the playoffs. Without him, but with an improved defense, the Steelers used Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges as a quarterback, went 8-8 and failed again in 2019. They also signed former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch to their practice squad, and he remains with the club.

So far, the Steelers have chosen not to add another quarterback, someone with more experience, to back Roethlisberger. However, Tomlin did not entirely rule out that possibility.

"Mason Rudolph is our substitute quarterback," he said, allowing competition on training ground to be used to establish whether that hierarchy remains in place. "We have some candidates. Mason Rudolph really had a chance to gain some experience last year, and we hope it will be better. I think he hopes to be better. We are comfortable with the mix we have now, but not that we are opposed to improving on any position. "

Fans from Idaho, Tennessee, New Jersey and Kentucky and some other places far removed from Pittsburgh asked Tomlin, who is preparing for his fourteenth season as head coach of the Steelers.

Among the articles Tomlin addressed:

– How the coronavirus pandemic alters the challenge of preparing for the season: "We face many challenges, but my mentality, and I think the mentality of our group, is going to be (that) are challenges that everyone faces. We must be light in our ft. There will be a period of adjustment from the point of view of programming as we gain our position in terms of logistics, how the day to day will look. But the entire National Football League will be going through that. I think if we We performed relatively better than the others (so) we will put ourselves in a position to be that team at the end of the trip. "

– Whether you're planning a committee race: "I'm a standout type of runner by mind. I think when you have a standout runner, it gives him a chance to drop a stake on the ground. He allows others to gather around him. It gives you a set of basic and basic plays that he specializes in. But there is no doubt in today's game that an outstanding runner has to be supplemented … James (Conner) is an outstanding runner and a proven guy when he is healthy. , and we are excited that he will return to health and prove it in 2020. "

– What he thinks of wide receiver Chase Claypool, the Steelers' second-round pick: "I'm not going to put him thoughtfully behind anyone. He could go in and carve out a big role for himself. That's the mindset I'm trying to convey with all the world, all the time. I want Chase to know that there are no glass ceilings in terms of what he can do here and be for us … I like his playing behavior. He's a strong young man. I don't see reason. He can't mess around in the mix. Frankly, we hope he does. "

– If the Steelers need help dealing with the nose: "I like the collection of guys we have, who are capable of competing for that position … But that position will not be handled the way Casey Hampton did years ago. Today's game doesn't require it or demands it that way. There was a ton of base defense when Casey played. "

– What he's doing is different as a result of the quarantine: "I'm watching Netflix and so on, and that's not my style. I'm on Joe Exotic like everyone else."