Station 19 welcomes Meredith Gray in advance

When you suspect that your deceased parents may have been hiding something from you, who are you going to call?

The answer should always be Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), queen of pent-up memories and parents' secrets, and that's exactly who Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) ends up going to tonight Station 19 ending as she continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding her mother's death, such as why her father would keep his relatives away from her.

ME! News has a preview of the exchange, which occurs in the midst of multiple crises, both personal and work. Pac-North is exploding, Sullivan is finally undergoing risky leg surgery, and Andy is going crazy over his dead father. We may not know what was happening at Gray Sloan during the Pac-North blasts, but at least Mer doesn't seem too stressed out to help a friend.