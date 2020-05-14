Station 19 welcomes Meredith Gray in advance

When you suspect that your deceased parents may have been hiding something from you, who are you going to call?
The answer should always be Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), queen of pent-up memories and parents' secrets, and that's exactly who Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) ends up going to tonight Station 19 ending as she continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding her mother's death, such as why her father would keep his relatives away from her.
ME! News has a preview of the exchange, which occurs in the midst of multiple crises, both personal and work. Pac-North is exploding, Sullivan is finally undergoing risky leg surgery, and Andy is going crazy over his dead father. We may not know what was happening at Gray Sloan during the Pac-North blasts, but at least Mer doesn't seem too stressed out to help a friend.
"Nothing has been going on for weeks, and everyone thinks it's worth talking about and maybe it is, but I can't help feeling that maybe something really horrible happened with my mother," she says, and Meredith is happy to help.
"I have a lot of things in my own life, I could use a break, you can talk," says Mer, and from the photos posted in the episode, you might know where they are headed for a quiet conversation.
You will have to wait to see exactly where Andy's search for the truth takes her, but for now we can give you a little idea of the showrunner Krista Vernoff about how useful this convo is with Meredith.
"(Andy) has been through a tremendous loss this season, and I think that loss left her exposed, and she knew it. As if she knew something was wrong with the story she had told her all her life. Dad … he seemed like a crazy person, "says Vernoff. "That's why I kept telling the director of those last few episodes that Andy must seem a little crazy, because everyone who loves her tells her she's crazy. But here comes Meredith Gray, who doesn't really know her. And really doesn't love her. but it can give you the clarity that it doesn't sound crazy. "
Seriously, there is no one who knows more about this than Meredith. Andy is in good hands.
Stay tuned after the episode for more information on Vernoff, including what she thinks. Grey's Anatomy this season, after the end of tonight.
Station 19 airs tonight at 9 p.m. at ABC
