Stassi Schroeder admits her Rome wedding may not happen: pregnancy seems likely sooner rather than later

Stassi Schroeder was planning a destination wedding in Rome, Italy in October. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Italy harder than anywhere else in the world, the ceremony is likely to be canceled, however baby plans are not.

Stassi and her fiancé Beau Clark hoped that things would improve. While Italy is trying to safely return to some sort of normalcy, the future of international travel is still unknown.

The couple, of course, would love to get married in front of family and friends, but it doesn't seem very likely.

The Vanderpump Rules star was invited to the Channel Q show earlier this week where she admitted: ‘The tentative plan is to get married in Rome in October, but we have both realized that this is most likely not going to happen. We still can't get us to completely disconnect, so we're moving forward slowly, but we're not actively planning anything right now. We are like waiting. We are sticking our heads in the sand. "

Meanwhile, it doesn't seem like the couple is trying not to get pregnant anymore.

Before Clark even asked Schroeder to be his wife, they were already planning to have a baby. Now this seems to be the perfect time to conceive.

‘If it happens, it happens. I mean, that would derail my wedding plans. That is sure. But I don't think it's a complete plan. However, I just want such a bad baby (and) honestly, it feels like the right time. If we're going to continue quarantining, it's like the downtime you take when you're pregnant. "

Stassi's wedding was the only reason she and Brittany Cartwright were trying to postpone the pregnancy.

Now Jax Taylor and his wife are in overdrive.



