Spotify offers premium users for the first time three months free until June 30

Spotify offers two new offers, starting today, to attract more people to its premium subscription service. New users can get three months free if they register from today until June 30, and the agreement applies to any premium plan, including family, students and individuals. Meanwhile, people who were once individual premium members, but canceled their plan before April 14, can re-enroll for $ 9.99 for three months, bringing the cost of a subscription to just over $ 3.00 per month. People can access both offers from spotify.com/premium.

The offers apparently suggest that Spotify is trying to ensure that it will continue to earn subscription revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Its overall revenue comes in part from advertising, which is an area that has been particularly affected in all industries due to the global economic downturn. The company said in its most recent earnings report that its ad-supported revenue fell short of its forecast, and as a result lowered its revenue guidance for the year.

The fact that the company designates April 14 as the date that people had to have canceled their premium subscription could also suggest that it hopes to recover the money lost due to the pandemic. Spotify said in its earnings report that while the number of users who canceled their accounts generally decreased, one in six people who canceled in the US. USA He cited COVID-19 as a reason, adding that a majority plan will renew its accounts once its economic situation improves. People have been adjusting their budgets as global unemployment rates skyrocket. The company that offers a cheaper subscription, along with more features for premium members, could make them more likely to sign up.