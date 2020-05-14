Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis fired from her job and exposed as the one who began to deceive rumors about Cameran Eubanks' husband

After wearing the monkey emoji while beating up on a black reporter, Kathryn Dennis was fired for her racist behavior. The Southern Charm star is also being accused of starting the rumor that Cameran Eubanks' husband is having an affair.

Tamika Gadsden, an African-American journalist covering the story of a South Carolina business that staged a Trump rally during the COVID-19 pandemic, faced Kathryn's fury as she wore the monkey emoji in one of her insults at her .

Dennis later apologized but it was too late. The clothing store called Gwynn & # 39; s where she was hired released a statement.

‘As a minority business, Gwynn and our employees are dedicated to serving all members of our community. Unquestionably, Kathryn Dennis' comments and statements to Tamika Gadsen (sic) do not reflect the values ​​of the Gwynn brand. Her previous affiliation as a brand ambassador was periodic and by contract. We stand together with people of color and with causes that fight to end injustice. "

Just a few days later, a report from All About the Tea stated that Kathryn was planning to expose an affair that Cameran's husband was having with a woman named Rebecca Wash.

The makeup artist has released a statement denying that she knows Eubanks or her husband.

‘I was wrongly accused of having a relationship with Cameran Wimberly's husband from Southern Charm. I have never met Jason or Cameran Wimberly in my life. These hurtful accusations are baseless blatant lies that have shaken me to the core. I'm not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it's impossible not to know who the cast of the show is. I have never seen or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television. "

She went on to say: ‘The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more painful. I met Kathryn once in July 2018 when I put on makeup for a photo shoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only met her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is puzzling, hurtful, and malicious.

I am so sorry for the Wimberly family that someone would cut back enough to attack the main tenant of anyone's life: their family. "

Naomie Olindo, who confirmed that she quit the show, turned to her Instagram story to say: ‘To all those who ask why Cameran, Chelsea, and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show. It sucks like this. Too bad @kathryndennis for this and many other things. "

He added a cheeky monkey emoji to his message.

