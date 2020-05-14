Sophia Hutchins says her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner is parental

After being at the center of romance rumors for years, Sophia Hutchins once again he is making things clear in his relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

Since 2017, the two have generated speculative reports on the nature of their relationship, especially since they were seen virtually everywhere, from vacations to the red carpet.

However, in a new interview about the Juicy scoop podcast with Heather McDonald The 24-year-old businesswoman and executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation said her relationship with the 70-year-old reality star was never romantic.

"It was never romantic. It was never sexual. They were a lot of friends," said Hutchins.

She explained that they had met through her stylist, they started him as friends and Hutchins began to make them reserve her to speak because she had no one to administer it after her divorce. Kris Jenner.

Since she lived in Beverly Hills and was graduating, Jenner invited Hutchins to live with her in Malibu in 2017 and manage her. "That is the extent of our relationship," said Hutchins.