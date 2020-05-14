Sophia Hutchins says her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner is parental

After being at the center of romance rumors for years, Sophia Hutchins once again he is making things clear in his relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.
Since 2017, the two have generated speculative reports on the nature of their relationship, especially since they were seen virtually everywhere, from vacations to the red carpet.
However, in a new interview about the Juicy scoop podcast with Heather McDonald The 24-year-old businesswoman and executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation said her relationship with the 70-year-old reality star was never romantic.
"It was never romantic. It was never sexual. They were a lot of friends," said Hutchins.
She explained that they had met through her stylist, they started him as friends and Hutchins began to make them reserve her to speak because she had no one to administer it after her divorce. Kris Jenner.
Since she lived in Beverly Hills and was graduating, Jenner invited Hutchins to live with her in Malibu in 2017 and manage her. "That is the extent of our relationship," said Hutchins.
Hutchins also described their relationship as "parental," explaining that Jenner, seemingly jokingly, wants to "log out,quot; on the men's dates with Hutchins.
"He is very parental, very protective," he said. "But at the same time, it's also commercial." In the past, Hutchins described them as business partners.
"It is like we are family," he said. "My whole family is in Seattle … it's been nice to feel like you have family where you live."
"As for romance," added Hutchins, "no."
While they have a good friendship, Hutchins is considering moving.
"I don't want to leave her alone, but she also knows and I know that I'm getting older, like I want to be able to have my own life," he said. As an example, she said that Jenner broke into her room last week while she had someone.
"(She) saw a lot going on, so it's like living with your parents," Hutchins recalled. "I'm like, 'Oh, this could be a turning point where I might need to move.'"
