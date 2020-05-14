Sony Aims to Make Image Sensors Smarter to Expand Beyond Smartphones – Latest News

Sony Corp said it would make its cash cow image sensors smarter to expand its application, as the Japanese electronics maker seeks to reduce reliance on a saturated smartphone market.

The company said it has developed the world's first image sensor with an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) processor, which can perform tasks such as determining the size of a crowd, scanning barcodes, and monitoring driver drowsiness, all in a single chip.

As an artificial intelligence processor is stacked on an image detection chip, the entire package can extract and process data without sending it to the cloud or elsewhere, eliminating transmission latency and reducing power consumption, Sony said.

The move underscores how the Japanese giant, whose dominant position in consumer electronics has been eroded by its Asian rivals, still has a strong arsenal of sophisticated technology in areas like sensors and robotics.

Sony's chip business gets roughly 90% of revenue from image sensors for smartphone cameras, taking advantage of smartphone manufacturers' recent focus on camera features as its biggest differentiator.

On Wednesday, Sony said business profitability could deteriorate this year as the coronavirus outbreak has clouded prospects for the already saturated smartphone market.

Therefore, the company aims to increase the percentage of its detection solutions business, including the latest AI-integrated chip, to 30% of the chip division from 4% for the year ending March 2026.

