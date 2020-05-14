Sonoma County eases some restrictions on parks and coastal areas – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF / KPIX) – After all parks closed in March, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase ordered a "soft opening,quot; of some parks last month, opening them for People walk or bike to a park in their homes but keeping parking lots closed except for disabled residents.

%MINIFYHTML93aa6dd2db4b76d5cebac07b852ce61b18%

The new order issued Tuesday allows park agencies to reopen some parking lots in inland parks and allows the use of some sports facilities like tennis courts and disc golf, but other facilities like playgrounds, picnic areas and parks for dogs remain closed.

%MINIFYHTML93aa6dd2db4b76d5cebac07b852ce61b19%

The opening of the Regional Parks was a big step for Sonoma County, but they are doing it in a measured and careful way.

One of those parks is Helen Putman Park, near Petaluma. Like many parks throughout Sonoma County, parking is open to locals.

Christel Ngani and her two children live nearby and went for a walk. He says they have been locked up for days.

"It is a pleasant surprise. I think it will bring some sanity into my life," said Ngani.

Some places here are not quite ready. The newly paved lower parking lot will open as soon as the new paint strips cure. The restrooms will also open on Wednesday, after last-minute maintenance and, please note, parking fees have returned.

%MINIFYHTML93aa6dd2db4b76d5cebac07b852ce61b20%

“This is what I needed more than anything! This is what gives me, you know … life. I just love it, "Viruth exclaimed with a deep sigh.

County supervisor David Rabbitt says the social distancing is still in effect.

"I think we need our parks more than ever, especially with the last two months of people locked up inside, and especially families," said Supervisor Rabbitt.

Tables sit with feet apart Closed rooms in group setting are not OK. The tennis courts were also being reopened, although some were still closed at the moment. That didn't stop some retired players from starting a game. They crawled under the fence.

"I just found out about that two hours ago, and I immediately called some of these guys and said, 'Hi! I think we can go in and play! "They say social distancing is not a problem for them," said Mark Sturges, an outspoken tennis addict.

However, residents should be informed that parking areas along the Sonoma coast will remain closed to avoid overcrowding, but coastal residents will be able to walk or bike to parks and beaches there before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Those areas will be closed for the intervening six hours to discourage overcrowding.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

