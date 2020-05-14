Some people isolate themselves with ghosts, which are real

Image: Getty Image: Getty

For now, self-insulating people are so familiar with the interiors of their homes that any aberration is an immediate and electrifying concern. Did the curtain move by itself? Why did the potatoes move from the counter to the living room? Is there a demonic spirit living in the medicine cabinet, forcing it to open when no one is in the bathroom? Maybe these questions can be answered using logic, but let's consider another option, for fun: Maybe I'm quarantined with a ghost.

%MINIFYHTMLb2cfc6419e011412a19a51ae591eff7a19%

%MINIFYHTMLb2cfc6419e011412a19a51ae591eff7a20%

the New York Times I speak to some people who think they've isolated themselves with a ghostly presence, and while I'm happy to report that none of the experiences people have had seem to be bad, I'm still shaking in my house slippers at the thought of what it would be like to share my space with an unpredictable visitor from beyond. Some people reported seeing full-body spectral figures in their kitchens or discovering elements previously believed to be lost unearthed from the bowels of their home, such as by a ghostly and invisible hand.

Quarantining a ghost that has been in your space for a long time is probably comforting on some level, especially if you live alone, but there is always a chance that the benevolent spirit that leaves the light on in the kitchen will turn you on. Maybe you missed the spirit by heating a Pop Cake instead of eating it cold, out of the package, and now they want to make you pay. It's sobering to think how quickly a Casper the Friendly Ghost situation could go south, but you know what? We must be alert, sharp and ready for anything.

To be fair, none of the alleged ghosts in the Times They are malicious, but the fact that they even exist (supposedly) in the first place scares me a lot! The skeptic in me thinks that this phenomenon is because we are all starting to lose it in increasingly alarming ways, but also, maybe it's because ghosts they are real, bitch!