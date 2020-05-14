Soledad O & # 39; Brien's children asked her to stop cursing so much

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Former CNN presenter Soledad O’Brien, known for her consideration and court Twitter commentYou can still somehow find time to be the hall monitor of the news world. "I will go to my grave calling racists (comments), said the journalist / producer / host / mother of four in an interview with the LA Times, "And I think not enough has been done." But while O & # 39; Brien is trying to save America from her own stupidity, a tweet and a documentary at the same time, her children are more concerned about her toilet mouth.

%MINIFYHTML807fc767e47646aa99ae6383f7bcfcf420%

In response to a professional request that "stop saying the F word," O'Brien told the LA Times, "My children said, ‘We think we agree with that, mom. You curse so much and you should stop. It is very shameful. "So I have tried to curse less." In truth, mothers are not doing their job if they do not embarrass their children a little. The children of O & # 39; Brien probably have their mother's best interest at heart, but they may not understand the beauty and excitement of expressing themselves with a pinch of F-bombs.

I used to take the curse for granted, tcircling the word s and my favorite, m-er f-er, with little appreciation for the release those words gave me. But since the end of April, along with a few million people, I have been observing the month of Ramadan and part of my observance is refraining from cursing (and alcohol, which doesn't even help me get started). I never realize how much of my daily vocabulary involves cursing until Ramadan begins. This year, like me crawl through the last 10 days, what I expect more than swallowing a bottle of cheap moscato is screaming the f-word from the top of my lungs. Cursing is like Adobo, I can't go a day without using it.

Cursing is not just fun, It is linguistically necessary. In Wordslut: a feminist guide to recovering the English language, Author Amanda Montell explains that the "monosyllabic and plosive" nature of words like word b and word c are pleasing both orally and orally and provide the speaker with a certain level of "phonetic pleasure". Denying the curse is denying pleasure and, as the saying goes, I'm here to have a good time, Not much time. There is simply no greater joy when it comes to speaking than splashing some "bad" words to emphasize a point or add some humor.

Without a doubt, Soledad O'Brien has more important things to worry about than the curse and the many-layered beauties. While in quarantine, O’Brien is filming for Real sports with Bryant Gumbel and his own show Matter of fact from your closet: "My husband does not believe that clothing is what makes all the audio sound better." I bet that closet will also make curses sound better.