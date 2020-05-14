Sofia Coppola forced to cut hand washing scene from new movie due to pandemic

WENN

The scene with Bill Murray scolding Rashida Jones for washing his hands has been removed from Coppola's new movie & # 39; On the Rocks & # 39; in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

Sofia Coppola had to cut a scene from his new Apple movie "With ice"because it presented Bill Murray suppress Rashida Jones for washing both hands.

The director teamed up with her lead character in Lost in Translation for the new movie, which she completed just before the coronavirus crisis forced film studios to close productions, and admits to looking back at the scenes she shot just before for self-isolation to begin. A Little bit weird

"It's weird because we were watching it during our sound mix," he tells Empire. "Bill Murray and Rashida Jones play father and daughter and they all shake hands and I was saying, 'Argh!' It's very strange to look at it through the filter now."

& # 39; & # 39; There's a part where Bill gives him a hard time washing his hands so much and I said, 'Oh my God, we have to cut this out!' It's weird to see something that was done last summer and now it's a completely different world. "

The film is expected to premiere on Apple TV + later this year 2020.