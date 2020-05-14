Snowpiercer Trailer: Netflix Teases Dystopian Sci-Fi Series And Confirms Release Date

Snowpiercer, the new television series produced by Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho is coming to Netflix in May.

Based on the 2013 Joon-ho movie of the same name starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, the post-apocalyptic thriller takes place on a constantly moving train, the titular "Snowpiercer," which houses the remaining humans on Earth. after the planet turns into a frozen wasteland. .

Snowpiercer, adapted for Netflix by Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), It will debut on Monday, May 25. However, instead of airing as a full set of boxes, only the first two episodes will initially be released, and a new episode will be released every Monday starting June 1.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Exploring the theme of social justice and class oppression, Snowpiercer starring Jennifer Connelly as one of the train's first-class passengers, while HamiltonDaveed Diggs plays one of his lower class prisoners.

read more

A second season has already been commissioned, with game of ThronesSean Bean is reportedly enrolled as a regular series.

In February, Joon-ho became the first South Korean director to win Best Director at the Academy Awards for Parasite, with the movie taking home the statuettes for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.