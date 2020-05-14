Snoop Dogg wants to fight Jay-Z on Instagram Rap Showdown

Instagram

Snoop has launched a challenge against Beyonce Knowles' husband in a rap battle on Instagram because he is the King of the West and the Jiggman is the King of New York.

Snoop dogg wants to face Jay Z as part of Swizz beatz and Timbaland& # 39; s "Verzuz"Instagram live rap battle series.

Live virtual contests show each artist playing a verse and a chorus of 20 hits that they created for the entertainment of fans amidst the coronavirus blockade.

Previous editions have faced Erykah Badu against Jill Scott, The dream against Sean Garrett, and even Timbaland and Swizzy against each other, and Snoop has big plans for the next installment.

Speaking to Fat Joe During a recent live Instagram feed about wanting to take on a rapper at the top of his game, he explained, "Biggie (Smalls, The Notorious BIG.) passed away, then Nas He had it for a minute and then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for several years. "

"So 50 cents came and ran with him during his many years. This is me looking at it from the outside, watching the rap in New York, "continued the star of" Gin & Juice. "So for me, it would be Snoop vs. Jay-Z because he had been the King of New York around the same time as I've been the King of the West. "

Jay has yet to publicly accept the challenge.

Swizz previously told Britain's NME magazine about the series: "It is not really a battle, it is a celebration of our heroes in music, those who make us feel a certain way."