SMU quarterback Shane Buechele raises $ 50,000 for the Dallas relief fund – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele raises $ 50,000 for the Dallas relief fund

Matilda Coleman
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southern Methodist University chief quarterback Shane Buechele is extremely proud of his Dallas / Fort Worth roots.

He decided to work with his girlfriend, Paige Vasquez, to start a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising funds for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's disaster relief fund.

The goal was $ 50,000, and they hit that mark and more.

The couple presented the donation to Mayor Johnson, who said he shows leadership and that future generations are ready to step up.

Buechele said he realizes that younger people have sometimes not taken the COVID-19 outbreak seriously. So you are willing to set a powerful example for others to follow.

