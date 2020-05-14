Single-family homes from $ 415s, KB Home attracted buyers as exhibits resumed

%MINIFYHTML8d1094132d65b36f7933965f9b9fc72417%

Despite continuing concerns about the coronavirus, shoppers who have been waiting for the opportunity to enter single-family homes have been buying since the state lifted the model display ban, according to KB Home, with single-family plans since the $ 415 s at Copperleaf in Southeast Aurora.

Than: Copperleaf by KB Home, single-family homes with planned amenities near Cherry Creek Schools; 2 furnished models; 2-car attached garage; Option of finishing in basement, houses for fast delivery.

"We started to see very serious buyers as soon as the home stay was removed," says Randy Carpenter, Division President at KB Home Colorado.

"They tell us that they have put their old houses on the market and that they are selling quickly," he adds. "They say they want a new, clean house that has not been lived in before, and they are showing confidence in the market."

At Copperleaf, the $ 415 can take you to an Energy Star-rated single-family ranch with an unfinished basement, in an attractive planned community with a pool and trails, and that's served by Cherry Creek Schools. There is a Cherry Creek Elementary School in the community.

The interest rates they are waiting for now have a lot to do with that demand, Carpenter says. "Buyers are finding 30-year rates ranging from 3.4 percent to 2.75%," he adds. “That makes a big difference in what it costs to have a home. It's like getting the rate on a 30-year loan that you would expect to pay on a 15-year loan. "

KB Home sales reps show a special flexibility to make buyers feel safe as Colorado goes through the crisis, Carpenter says. Shoppers who aren't comfortable outside the home but find ways to explore Copperleaf through the KB Home website, including Matterport virtual tours that showcase a 3-D home interior. Representatives are available to discuss details. KB Home’s Studio has secure options for working with buyers to select finishes within their budget.

For those venturing out, KB Home offers visitors ample leeway in their models on S. Piccadilly Street at Stanford Place, cleaning houses between exhibits, including three move-in ready houses.

These include two ready-to-start ranches: one with a day-lit basement, two additional finished bedrooms, and an open-concept recreation area. Priced at $ 525,000, for over 2,600 feet of finished space, including an office on the main floor.

KB Home also has a family-sized "Lafayette," with three more bedrooms, plus a loft and nearly 2,400-square-foot room-level laundry room, ready to move in for $ 540,000. If you head to the site, you will see how convenient it is for Southlands with many dining options and for Aurora Reservoir and its surrounding trail, with park, beach and trails, ten minutes east.

