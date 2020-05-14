Sharon Osbourne praised Adele and said she doesn't believe when "really great women,quot; say they are "happy in their bodies,quot;

Don't you love it when all of a sudden people become experts in nutrition and psychology when someone gains or loses weight?
On Tuesday Sharon Osbourne and the other ladies of The conversation He weighed in on Adele's recent Instagram photo, which went viral and sparked a body image debate.
The 67-year-old woman praised Adele, saying she looks "absolutely fantastic,quot; and went on to say that she doesn't think "really big women,quot; are "really happy in her body."
"Because he was really very big [once] and he was not happy," Sharon continued. "Sure, on the surface, ha ha, but at night, in bed, alone, I was very sad," she said.
"I am happy for [Adele] and everyone should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She did it for no one but herself. And everyone should be happy for her," Sharon added.
He also said, "It was her time to lose weight,quot; and that the "Hello,quot; singer must have felt, "You know what, I'm going to try to lose some weight." For some reason, health, I'm sure. "
What Sharon obviously disregarded is why some "older,quot; people feel "unhappy," and general statements like hers don't help at all.
As a society, people tend to make older people feel bad about their size. Rarely do people wake up and think, "My body type is wrong." That is taught. Through the media that tell us how big we should be or through comments and / or mistreatment from other people.
So unless you want to be real and have THAT conversation, please shut up Sharon.
