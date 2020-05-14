Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to contribute to COVID-19 warriors

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Shah Rukh Khan, like other Bollywood stars, has been doing everything possible to publicize the COVID-19 outbreak and the steps people should take to curb its spread. The actor has contributed greatly to the relief funds. Now came up with a special
request for your fans. SRK visited Twitter to post about their Meer Foundation and how they will help COVID-19 warriors as doctors
and nurses. King Khan urged his fans to contribute to the fund to do their part for these people, who have been working tirelessly to
nation in times of crisis.

He captioned the video he posted as: "Let's support the brave health officials and medical teams who are leading the fight against
coronavirus contributing to supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. "

Congratulations to you, King Khan!

Shahrukh Khan

