SF Church Leads Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoom, Inc. After Bible Study Class Zoomombes With Porn – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – One of San Francisco's oldest churches has filed a class action lawsuit against the popular video conferencing app Zoom, after an incident of pornographic zoombombia during a Bible study class.

Saint Paulus Lutheran Church is a primary co-plaintiff along with a Bible study teacher in the case against Zoom Video Communications, Inc, filed in a United States district court in San Jose on Wednesday.

Zoom's video conferencing app has become increasingly popular since the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans were ordered to stay home.

The lawsuit accuses the San Jose-based video conferencing tech giant for violating "the sanctity of the church,quot; after a Bible study class was twice dubbed with explicit photos of people involved in sexual acts with men, women, and children.

The alleged incident occurred on May 6.

According to the complaint, Cundle and other aides, "most of whom were senior citizens, had their computer screens hijacked and their control buttons disabled while they were forced to watch footage of pornographic videos … representing adults who engage in sexual acts with each other and perform sexual acts on infants and children, in addition to physically abusing them. "

The church reported the incident to Zoom and says the company told them the culprit was a "known criminal,quot; and that he had been blocked, but "he refused to take any further steps to remedy the situation or improve the security of his videoconferences."

The plaintiffs accuse Zoom of negligence, breach of implied contract and invasion of privacy along with various other violations, and are seeking "actual, compensatory, consequential, punitive and triple damages to the extent permitted by law."

The plaintiffs are also demanding a jury trial.

