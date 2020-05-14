Seventh Amazon worker dies of COVID-19 when company refuses to say how many are sick

A worker at an Amazon warehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, died of COVID-19, the company confirmed.

The death brings the known total of COVID-19 deaths in Amazon warehouses to seven, but Amazon's process for notifying workers makes it difficult to determine the true number. Several IND8 workers first learned of the death through rumors and say management began to inform employees more widely only after being confronted.

"They weren't going to say anything if it wasn't for people asking questions," says an IND8 worker, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Amazon has repeatedly declined to say how many warehouse employees have been diagnosed with or died from the virus. In an interview on "60 Minutes,quot; that aired Sunday, Amazon senior vice president of global operations Dave Clark called the infection statistics "not a particularly useful number." On Tuesday, 13 state attorneys general wrote to Amazon requesting data on the number of workers they had hired or died for COVID-19.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was informed of the Indiana employee's death on April 30 and immediately notified all employees inside the building. "We are saddened to lose an associate at our site in Indianapolis, IN," the company said in a statement. "His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his colleagues in the coming days."

In March, Amazon workers criticized the company for failing to notify employees when their colleagues were diagnosed with the virus. The company now sends text alerts or automatic calls when a worker is diagnosed, but the alerts often refer only to "multiple new cases," so workers must count alerts to find out the prevalence of coronavirus at their facilities. At IND8, workers believe the number is around a dozen. Jana Jumpp, an Amazon warehouse worker in Indiana, has been collecting alerts sent to workers across the country, and says that at least 800 Amazon warehouse workers have been diagnosed with the virus.

The Indianapolis case is the second known death of an Amazon warehouse worker in the state, after it was confirmed that a worker had died in Jeffersonville, and it is the seventh in the United States. Workers have also died on Staten Island, New York; Bethpage, New York; Waukegan, Illinois; Hawthorne, California; and Tracy, California. It is unclear how the worker contracted the virus, and the employee's name has not been released. Amazon says it was the last one in the building on April 19.

Amazon has decided to maintain something similar to normal operations throughout the pandemic. Faced with an increase in orders, it hired 175,000 new workers and resisted closing the US warehouses. USA Where the workers tested positive. (So ​​far it has closed only one in the U.S., a return processing facility in Kentucky, after the governor ordered its closure.) After temporarily suspending deliveries of non-essential goods to its warehouses, he has now lifted the restrictions and says delivery times have begun to drop to their pre-pandemic levels.

But workers, activists and lawmakers have voiced concerns about the safety of the company's warehouses. Starting in late March, warehouse employees staged strikes, calling for the facilities to be closed and cleaned after employees tested positive for the virus. Amazon fired several workers who raised safety concerns, and last week senators wrote a letter demanding information on the terminations. Earlier this month, a senior engineer and vice president resigned over the layoff of workers who asked to improve warehouse conditions.

Amazon has instituted new security measures, including temperature controls, face masks, and increased cleaning. "Our primary concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and we expect to invest approximately $ 4 billion from April to June in COVID-related initiatives to bring products to customers and keep employees safe," the company said in a statement. The company also says that infection rates in its warehouses are equal to or less than rates in the communities where they are located.

But workers at IND8 and elsewhere say that cleanup has been uneven and that conditions are often too crowded to allow adequate social distancing. Many are concerned that recent policy changes put them at greater risk. This month, Amazon reversed a policy it instituted at the start of the pandemic that allowed workers to take unlimited time off without pay. (Amazon is slated to end another coronavirus policy, an additional $ 2 per hour of risk payment, on June 1). The leave policy had allowed workers who feared for their safety, and could afford to go without a paycheck, stay home without being fired for overdrawing their quarterly allowance of 20 hours of unpaid time off. When the policy ended on May 1, workers say their facilities were much more crowded.

"We used to have unlimited UPT (unpaid time off), so if people didn't feel safe, they didn't have to come to work," said an IND8 worker. “When that disappeared, we went from having one hundred and twenty-five people to four hundred and five hundred people per shift. It is very crowded. "

That worker and others are concerned that the end of the free time policy is putting pressure on sick people to go to work. Amazon offers paid leave for people diagnosed with COVID-19 and partial pay for people with fever but no test results, but no general sick leave. This week IND8 workers were sent home early when a worker on the floor received a positive COVID-19 test result.

The facility was cleaned up, but the next shift came as usual. For IND8 workers, the risk feels particularly unwarranted, because they process the returned merchandise rather than shipping products to clients confined to their homes. "We are not essential," said one worker. "They all say: why don't we close down?"

That worker received six notifications about positive cases at the facility, but it is unclear how many people represent those alerts. Trying to get an idea of ​​the risk, he wrote on the board of The Associate's Voice, a bulletin for workers to request changes and ask questions, exactly how many cases have there been in the warehouse. She has received no response.