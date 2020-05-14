Home Entertainment Self Kerr: Butt Care Products

Self Kerr: Butt Care Products

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Self Kerr: Butt Care Products
Why? Why not?

Butt creams

Buttock creams are the booty care drug–Essentially, they are amplified body creams that tend to be thicker and are formulated to treat common caboose problems like skin rashes and bumps or uneven skin tone.

Brazilian Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream

$Four. Five

Since Amazon

Gaspe Uplift's Nannette revealed Tush

$fifty

Since Amazon

PureBody Butt and breast cream

$twenty

Since Amazon

Toning Cream Steel Buns

$30

Since Amazon

Butt scrubs

Buttock scrubs are more or less what they seem: gritty body scrubs formulated to exfoliate your tender tush. Exfoliators promise all kinds of results, like reducing cellulite and increasing firmness. Those claims may be dubious, but The scrub can certainly help to match skin tone and reduce the appearance of dry, bumpy skin, leaving you with a smooth, shiny butt.

Becky Booty Scrub

$twenty

Since Amazon

Anese that booty though

M3 Naturals Arabica coffee scrub

$25

Since Amazon

Butt Treatments

If you're suffering from problems like acne on your butt, blackheads, or ingrown hairs, a specialized treatment product can help clear up those things. There are also treatments for cellulite, scars, stretch marks. Basically if it happens to the back there is probably a product designed to treat it.

The Beach Bum Butt & Thigh – Cream for treating acne with light areas

$twenty

Since Amazon

Buttocks and acne treatment against acne

$33

Since Amazon

The back, butt and body bar

$13

Since Amazon

Green Hearts Lab Sparkly Booties Kit

$40

Since Amazon

Soap and Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D

$22

Since Amazon

Weleda Cellulite Body Oil

$19

Since Amazon

Sculpt Sweat Anti-Cellulite Lotion

$twenty

Since Amazon

Body Merry Stretch Marks & Scars Defense Cream

$twenty

Since Amazon

Bleach My Butt

$40

Since Amazon

Butt lifters and enhancers

You like big butts and you can't lie, we get it. You can squat, of course! Or you could try one of these butt lift and enhancement products, and then report on how well they worked because … uhhhh, these look like a little snake oil, right?

FreezeFrame Brazilian Butt Lift

$80

Since Amazon

BFE Butt Enhancement & Enlargement Cream

$26

Since Amazon

Curve Butt Enhancement Cream

$40

Since Amazon

Butt Butter Butt Enhancement Cream

$14

Since Amazon

Booty Besty Butt Enhancement and Butt Enlargement Pills

$twenty

Since Amazon

Booty Magic Ultra Butt Enhancement Pills

$30

Since Amazon

Masks

Why should your face have so much fun? There are sheet and mud masks for derrieres, so if your fun idea involves figuring out exactly which yoga pose to turn to when it's time to apply a buttock mask before lying on your stomach while your tush is marinating, these are the butt care products!

Bawdy Bite It Herbal Collagen Mask

$10

Since Amazon

Butt Cheek Beauty Kit

$129 129

Since Amazon

Biovène Bubble Butt Detoxifying Mask

$10

Since Amazon

Freeman Travel Size Cheeky Butt Smoothing + Toning Mask

$eleven

Since Amazon

Elitzia Lifting and Tightening Collagen Crystal Gold Butt Mask

$6 6

Since Amazon

Yes to the Booty-ful paper mask

$6 6

Since Amazon

Butt tools

Let's round this off with an exploration of brushes, scrubbers, sponges, and machinery: "MACHINERY ?!" Yep! Machinery: Designed to make your back the smoothest, brightest and brightest rump it can be.

Rosena Dry Brushing Body Brush Set

$19

Since Amazon

Salux Beauty Leather cloth

$14

Since Amazon

Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Treatment for razor and ingrown hair

$10

Since Amazon

Spongeables Anti-cellulite body soap in a sponge

$twenty-one

Since Amazon

Anti-cellulite glass with cellulite massager

$19

Since Amazon

Glo910 + anti-cellulite massage machine

$299

Since Amazon

