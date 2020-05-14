Self-insulating skin care with Arabelle Sicardi

Inspired by our 24-hour product diaries, Up News Info brings you Dirtbag Product Diaries, a series of videos showing the beauty routines that keep us afloat during isolation.

Hello girls and gentlethems. I am Arabelle, a beauty writer for various places, most recently mine. Newsletter. Right now I am mainly working on my Norton book and playing with my dog ​​at midnight in the park near my house, like a wild vampire mother. Apparently, The content factory has moved my way and I've been asked to share my current skincare routine! I used to make a lot more product recommendations and skincare updates when Tumblr still mattered, but it's no longer a priority for me as I no longer try new products as soon as they hit the market. My skin is as tired as I am from this administration, and I just want to use what works for me. Anyway, this is what I use now:

La-Roche Posay Effaclar Micellar Water, $ 15.99, Skinstore (link) Nature Republic Soothing & Moisturizing Aloe Vera Foam Cleanser, $ 7.92, YesStyle (link) Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid, $ 29.50, Paula’s Choice (link) Dr. Barbara Sturm, anti-pollution drops, $ 145, Sephora (link) Atolla Personalized Serum, $ 35, Atolla (link) Beboe High-Potency CBD Mask, $ 18 per individual mask, Beboe (link) (Note: I generally like the Mediheal N.M.F Intensive Moisturizing Masks, which are less expensive but are currently out of stock). Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre, $ 28, Dermstore (link) Goodal Gold Snail Sleeping Pack, $ 37.99, Amazon (link)

You will notice that most of these are not particularly expensive: My readers have always asked me for product recommendations under $ 50, so I'm inclined to try things that fall into that category. Waste in facials in Rescue spa (go to Morgan) and regular manicures, but everything else is generally below that budget.

I have been using Paula’s Choice products for many years, although the ones I use differ according to my needs, which change according to the season and my stress levels. I've been doing this particular routine for probably a year or so I'm in my second bottle of the anti-pollution drops and almost finished with this foamy cleaner. I've also lost track of what Curology i am in bottle is a personalized acne medication but it was between bottles when I shot this video, so it's not included.

Two years ago, I made the decision not to buy new beauty products or ask brands for a story unless a publisher asked me to try something. After writing about the beauty industry. sustainability status for Teen Vogue Recently, I started to store all my empty beauty packaging in a clear bag to take them to a special recycling point when they are opened again after the pandemic. Credo usually has recycling points at their locations, so I'll bring my empty bottles and tubes there when everything is safely reopened.

There's really no point in trying new products when I have stuff boxes to use first, so I don't. Maybe this makes me a less useful beauty writer in terms of recommending the newer products on the market, but it makes me feel better as a person. I'm more focused on ingredients and affordability than how attractive the packaging is anyway. My research right now is primarily focused on work practices in the beauty industry, so I feel weird about using brand new products that I haven't fully researched yet.

My entire skincare routine fits in a plastic container that I got from a Dollar General. I don't need elegance, just efficiency, you know?