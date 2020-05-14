See the chef's top contestants sound out on a camping challenge

A The best chef Camping challenge has sent the contestants to a dizziness.

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one Top Chef All Stars L.A.The remaining chefs are told to head to camp for their last challenge.

"Chefs, pack your bags. They are going to summer camp," a note from the host Padma Lakshmi read. "Meet me at the Pali Mountain Retreat Center. Drive carefully and I'll see you there."

As expected, this invitation generates a great reaction from the group. Cooks not only complain when they find out about the excursion, they also talk about the activity in their respective confessionals.

"Like, the forest?" Stephanie Cmar he asks out loud.

"I want to cook in the city please,quot; Brian Malarkey begs

Lee Anne Wong he shudders more when he remembers the grueling outdoor adventure he faced during Top Chef Colorado. "The last time I went camping with The best chef I was 8,000 feet in a snowstorm, "remember." Do I want another camping challenge? F – k no! "