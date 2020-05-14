See the chef's top contestants sound out on a camping challenge

A The best chef Camping challenge has sent the contestants to a dizziness.
In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one Top Chef All Stars L.A.The remaining chefs are told to head to camp for their last challenge.
"Chefs, pack your bags. They are going to summer camp," a note from the host Padma Lakshmi read. "Meet me at the Pali Mountain Retreat Center. Drive carefully and I'll see you there."
As expected, this invitation generates a great reaction from the group. Cooks not only complain when they find out about the excursion, they also talk about the activity in their respective confessionals.
"Like, the forest?" Stephanie Cmar he asks out loud.
"I want to cook in the city please,quot; Brian Malarkey begs
Lee Anne Wong he shudders more when he remembers the grueling outdoor adventure he faced during Top Chef Colorado. "The last time I went camping with The best chef I was 8,000 feet in a snowstorm, "remember." Do I want another camping challenge? F – k no! "
As the group disperses to pack for the challenge, some prepare for an overnight excursion, while others await the installation of a resort. In fact, Brian says he is packing his swimsuit and tennis racket.
Karen Akunowicz She seems less nervous as she experienced summer camp thanks to her cheerleading days in high school.
"If any of the chefs wants to enter a pyramid, I'm totally at stake," he jokes. "Here we go The best chef, here we go!"
Despite the many complaints, the chefs leave ready to be taken to the camp.
